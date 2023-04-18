Letícia Castro Joins ¿CóMO? Tapería as General Manager

The Goods from ¿CóMO? Tapería

Vancouver, BC | Guests will notice a new, yet familiar, face at Mount Pleasant’s popular tapas bar, ¿CóMO? Taperia (201 E 7th Avenue), as respected industry veteran Letícia Castro has recently joined the award-winning restaurant as general manager.

Previous to ¿CóMO? Taperia, Castro most recently worked at The Keefer Bar, Chinatown’s acclaimed late night hotspot, as well as the group’s Acre resort in Mexico.

“Letícia is a true people person and the most gracious host and leader,” says Shaun Layton, co-owner of ¿CóMO? Taperia. “We share similar values in customer service – to provide exceptional experiences for our guests. She’s also great at building connections with our amazing staff, day-in and day-out. We are so lucky to have her join our team as general manager. Be sure to say ‘hi’ to her the next time you visit.”

Originally hailing from Rio de Janerio, Brazil, Castro moved to Vancouver to attend school and soon got her start in restaurants at Davie Street’s former Mexican eatery, Lolita’s, working her way up from dishwasher to food prep. She then spent almost ten of her 17 years in the hospitality industry at Gastown’s perennial favourite cocktail lounge, The Diamond, where she developed her innate ability to lead and manage both FOH and BOH teams.

“I’ve been coming to Como since it opened and love how much passion and vibrancy this place captures and continues to capture,” says Castro. “The staff truly cares, the owners, Shaun and Frankie, are hands-on. Joining this team has been refreshing and super fun so far. I am constantly learning and sharing. I feel at home here as Spanish and Brazilian cultures are very similar and look forward to my first visit to Spain very soon.”

In addition to Castro, ¿CóMO? Taperia continues to bolster its team with key hires and promotions, including restaurant manager and wine buyer, Ashwan Luckheenarain, who joined the team in 2021.

¿CóMO? Taperia will unveil its highly anticipated summer programming in the coming months. For more information, please visit www.comotaperia.com.