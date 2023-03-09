Sopra Sotto is Celebrating “Cinque Anni” Carnevale-Style, March 31st

The Goods from Sopra Sotto

Vancouver, BC | Somehow, in what feels like the blink of an eye, we find ourselves coming up on five years of Sopra Sotto. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for our incredible patrons, the wonderful neighbourhoods where we are situated, and – of course – our amazing team. As a thank you for your support over the years, we are taking our annual birthday celebration to new heights with a party that’s inspired by Italy’s famous Carnevale.

Join us at our Vancouver location (1510 Commercial Drive) on Friday, March 31st, 2023. We’ll be kicking off the party with a live DJ at 9pm. A limited late-night menu will be served featuring Carnevale-inspired cocktails and street food. *Regular dinner service will be served from 4-9pm only.

Costumes are not required, but complementary masks will be provided at the door for those who are in the mood to be a little carnivalesque. We are looking forward to seeing you there!