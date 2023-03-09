Community News / Commercial Drive

Sopra Sotto is Celebrating “Cinque Anni” Carnevale-Style, March 31st

Portrait

The Goods from Sopra Sotto

Vancouver, BC | Somehow, in what feels like the blink of an eye, we find ourselves coming up on five years of Sopra Sotto. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for our incredible patrons, the wonderful neighbourhoods where we are situated, and – of course – our amazing team. As a thank you for your support over the years, we are taking our annual birthday celebration to new heights with a party that’s inspired by Italy’s famous Carnevale.

Join us at our Vancouver location (1510 Commercial Drive) on Friday, March 31st, 2023. We’ll be kicking off the party with a live DJ at 9pm. A limited late-night menu will be served featuring Carnevale-inspired cocktails and street food. *Regular dinner service will be served from 4-9pm only.

Costumes are not required, but complementary masks will be provided at the door for those who are in the mood to be a little carnivalesque. We are looking forward to seeing you there!

Sopra Sotto
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1510 Commercial Dr. | 604-251-7586 | WEBSITE
Sopra Sotto is Celebrating “Cinque Anni” Carnevale-Style, March 31st
Sopra Sotto to Host La Stella Winery for One-Night-Only Winemakers Dinner

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Livia Dinners are Finally Happening, Four Nights of the Week

Chancho Tortilleria Set to Move to Commercial Drive in 2023

‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their Anniversary This Weekend

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Popular

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

New Aburi Concept, WA! CURRY, Opening Soon in Downtown Vancouver

New Italian Market and Cafe Settles into the Corner of 12th Avenue and Carolina

DownLow Burgers Launches New NY Bodega-Style “Chopped Cheese” Pop-Up

Power Of Two: Flourist’s Shira McDermott & Janna Bishop

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Main Street

El Camino’s Debuts New Weekend Brunch Food & Drink Features
Community News / Kitsilano

Spring Into Cherry Blossom Season with Beaucoup Bakery’s Featured Sakura Menu
Community News / Strathcona

Strathcona’s VV Tapas Lounge Debuts New Menu, Daily Happy Hour
Community News / The Okanagan

The Restaurant at Poplar Grove Welcomes New Culinary Talent