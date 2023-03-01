Heads Up / Yaletown

Chancho Tortilleria’s Yaletown Location is Packing It In and Moving East

Portrait

It’s official: Chancho Tortilleria is shutting doors to its 560 Davie Street location at the end of the month. After Sunday, March 26th, you’ll have to travel East for a proper taco fix…

Specifically, the restaurant belonging to co-owners Ernesto Gomez and Stephen Luscher is transplanting its operation into the address formerly home to Cafe Deux Soleil, at 2096 Commercial Drive (the block between East 5th and McSpadden Avenues). Luckily, the menu we’ve come to love (including their stellar, authentic tacos served up on in-house-made tortillas using ethically sourced, heirloom corn) and the overall vibes of Chancho aren’t going anywhere – and we doubt that they’ll have any trouble taking root in their new East Van neighbourhood.

Yaletown’s loss will be The Drive’s gain – and an overall positive development for the business.

If the relocation goes smoothly, doors to the Commercial Drive location should be open to hungry taco-lovers in the Spring. Stay tuned for more details and an official April opening date announcement. And, in the meantime, get some closure – along with a taco, or a few – and raise a bottle of Modelo or a margarita by swinging by the Yaletown location in the weeks ahead. If you dare to brave the final celebratory weekend crowd, you could very well be rewarded with one of their planned prize giveaways (redeemable at their new Commercial Drive spot).

Chancho Tortilleria
Neighbourhood: Downtown
560 Davie St. | 604-428-8494 | WEBSITE
Where to Score a Quick Picnic, Mapped

