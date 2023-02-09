Odd Society to Host an Anything But ‘Old Fashioned’ Valentine’s Day Cocktail Event

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | For all the lovers, pals, and kinfolk, Odd Society is opening the distillery’s cocktail lounge from 5:00 to 11:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th. Bar Manager Mia Glanz has created a special slate of delicious dessert-themed drinks, sweetly accented with chocolates from the Drunken Chocolatier. Savoury charcuterie boards (can be pre-ordered at the time of booking) are a tasty accompaniment, along with many more tempting treats to tickle the taste buds.

Cocktail highlights include Strawberry Milk made with Strawberry Wallflower Gin; Ginger Lemon ‘Crème Brûlée’ with Oaken Gin, ginger liqueur, and lemon curd; and Amata Bellini Slush with Peach Liqueur, Mia Amata Amaro, lemon, and sparkling wine. The most popular drink of 2023 will also be featured, both at the Valentine’s Day event and to take home as a kit: a Kir Royale, made with Odd Society’s Crème de Cassis and Evolve Cellars Effervescence sparkling wine.

Whether you’re looking for a preprandial tipple before heading to one of Odd Society’s neighbouring restaurants, an after-dinner drink, or a sweet spot to hang your hat for the night, Odd Society strongly encourages you to make a reservation. Save your seat by visiting exploretock.com/oddsocietyspirits; a $10 cover will be charged per person at the time of booking and includes a welcome chocolate truffle and your choice of a mini Kir Royale or an Amaro sipper.