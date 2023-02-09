Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society to Host an Anything But ‘Old Fashioned’ Valentine’s Day Cocktail Event

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | For all the lovers, pals, and kinfolk, Odd Society is opening the distillery’s cocktail lounge from 5:00 to 11:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14th. Bar Manager Mia Glanz has created a special slate of delicious dessert-themed drinks, sweetly accented with chocolates from the Drunken Chocolatier. Savoury charcuterie boards (can be pre-ordered at the time of booking) are a tasty accompaniment, along with many more tempting treats to tickle the taste buds.

Cocktail highlights include Strawberry Milk made with Strawberry Wallflower Gin; Ginger Lemon ‘Crème Brûlée’ with Oaken Gin, ginger liqueur, and lemon curd; and Amata Bellini Slush with Peach Liqueur, Mia Amata Amaro, lemon, and sparkling wine. The most popular drink of 2023 will also be featured, both at the Valentine’s Day event and to take home as a kit: a Kir Royale, made with Odd Society’s Crème de Cassis and Evolve Cellars Effervescence sparkling wine.

Whether you’re looking for a preprandial tipple before heading to one of Odd Society’s neighbouring restaurants, an after-dinner drink, or a sweet spot to hang your hat for the night, Odd Society strongly encourages you to make a reservation. Save your seat by visiting exploretock.com/oddsocietyspirits; a $10 cover will be charged per person at the time of booking and includes a welcome chocolate truffle and your choice of a mini Kir Royale or an Amaro sipper.

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society to Host an Anything But ‘Old Fashioned’ Valentine’s Day Cocktail Event
Odd Society Celebrates Love with a ‘Berry’ Special Gin Release

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Add Some ‘Wild’ New Cooking Skills to Your Repertoire This Winter and Spring

Tocador to Host “Man I Love Flamingoes” Cocktail Competition, Feb. 7th

Baker’s Breakfast Joint is Serving Up Breakfast in Chinatown “All Night Long”, Jan. 27th

Livia Dinners are Finally Happening, Four Nights of the Week

Time To Score: The Bao Bei Chinese New Year Menu Covers All The Bases

Check Out This Fine List of ‘THIS Gallery’ Workshops

Popular

A Look Inside Mount Pleasant Vintage, Opening Summer 2022

Sunja Link Does The Dishes

Scout List Vol. 594

Desiree Nielsen Does The Dishes

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Downtown

VCC’s Annual Wine and Food Gala Returns to Raise Funds for College Programs and Student Supports
Community News

Spoil Your Loved One with Jamjar Canteen’s Special Valentine’s Day Menu for Two
Community News / Main Street

Celebrate National Pizza Day with BOGO Pizzas from Pizzeria Farina
Community News / South Granville

Get to Know Krista Johnson, Ian Tan Gallery’s Artist of the Month for February