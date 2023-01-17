Community News / East Vancouver

Odd Society Celebrates the Rebellious Spirit of Robbie Burns, Starting Jan. 19th

Portrait

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is celebrating the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns in style, with a limited edition single malt whisky release and five evenings of ‘Burns Bash’ whisky-based cocktails, January 19th-22nd and 26th.

On Thursday, January 19th, a special single barrel release is coming from Odd Society Spirits, in honour of Robbie Burns Day (Jan. 25th). While inspecting and tasting their aging whiskies, distillers Gordon Glanz and Joel McNichol came upon a perfect single barrel. Aged for 5.5 years in ex-Bourbon and American white oak barrels, this single malt is just right on its own — blending this whisky with another barrel would just upset the balance.

Odd Society Spirits’ Robbie Burns Canadian Whisky is the distillery’s first ever single barrel release and its first five-year-old whisky. This unicorn batch hits all the right notes of dark honey, leather and lemony citrus, with a whiff of smoke imparted from the addition of Scottish peat in the finishing process. Packaged in 75 mL bottles at 46% ABV, and priced at $76, Odd Society Spirits’ Robbie Burns Canadian Whisky is a distillery exclusive, and will be available online and at the tasting lounge and bottle shop (1725 Powell Street) starting at 3pm on Thursday, January 19th.

In honour of the poet’s rebellious spirit and love of songs, the distillery’s music night also hits on January 19th! Odd Thursday Music Night is an immersive experience of sound and flavours. Guests will enjoy tasty cocktails and, starting at 5pm, music by Elio Agvaz and guest DJ KASI, who will be spinning an energetic mix of bass house and ethereal vibes.

January 19th-22nd and 26th, Bar Manager Mia Glanz will celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s national treasure with special Burns Bash cocktails made with the distillery’s new Robbie Burns Whisky including:

Burns + Sons Amaretto Sour
Robbie Burns Canadian whisky, Sons of Vancouver amaretto, toasted syrup, lemon, ms betters aromatic bitters, egg white

Brainstorm*
Robbie Burns Canadian whisky, dry vermouth, Benedictine, lemon oil, beeswax
*aged in a beeswax lined bottle

Save your seats by reserving a table through Tock at oddsocietyspirits.com/contact!

Odd Society Spirits
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1725 Powell St. | 604-559-6745 | WEBSITE
Odd Society Celebrates the Rebellious Spirit of Robbie Burns, Starting Jan. 19th
Transition Into 2023 With Some Quality Downtime

There are 0 comments

East Vancouver

Check Out This Fine List of ‘THIS Gallery’ Workshops

‘It’s Okay Bar’ Set to Bring Comfort and Assurance to All, Beginning This Week

Oh Carolina Cafe & Grocer Says ‘Farewell’ to Fraserhood on January 15th

Much-Loved Neighbourhood Restaurant, Dock Lunch, Has Permanently Closed

Ubuntu Canteen Announces Special Mid-January Dinner Series

‘Wine School’ is Officially In Session in Chinatown, Feb. 1st, 2023

Popular

‘It’s Okay Bar’ Set to Bring Comfort and Assurance to All, Beginning This Week

Ten Places to Steam, Soak and Sauna In and Around Vancouver, Mapped

Starting in February, Mount Pleasant’s Novella Turns into “Vignette” by Night

Oh Carolina Cafe & Grocer Says ‘Farewell’ to Fraserhood on January 15th

Sophia Lin Does The Dishes

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / The Okanagan

Phantom Creek Estates’ 2023 Lunar New Year Gift Pack Celebrates Optimism
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Railtown Catering Proposes Romance with a Luxurious Five-Course Take-Home Meal
Community News

Kafka’s Reveals Their Sweet Takes on Hot Chocolate for the Coziest Festival of the Season

3 Places
Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery Shares New Lunar New Year Collection for Year of the Rabbit