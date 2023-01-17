Odd Society Celebrates the Rebellious Spirit of Robbie Burns, Starting Jan. 19th

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society Spirits is celebrating the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns in style, with a limited edition single malt whisky release and five evenings of ‘Burns Bash’ whisky-based cocktails, January 19th-22nd and 26th.

On Thursday, January 19th, a special single barrel release is coming from Odd Society Spirits, in honour of Robbie Burns Day (Jan. 25th). While inspecting and tasting their aging whiskies, distillers Gordon Glanz and Joel McNichol came upon a perfect single barrel. Aged for 5.5 years in ex-Bourbon and American white oak barrels, this single malt is just right on its own — blending this whisky with another barrel would just upset the balance.

Odd Society Spirits’ Robbie Burns Canadian Whisky is the distillery’s first ever single barrel release and its first five-year-old whisky. This unicorn batch hits all the right notes of dark honey, leather and lemony citrus, with a whiff of smoke imparted from the addition of Scottish peat in the finishing process. Packaged in 75 mL bottles at 46% ABV, and priced at $76, Odd Society Spirits’ Robbie Burns Canadian Whisky is a distillery exclusive, and will be available online and at the tasting lounge and bottle shop (1725 Powell Street) starting at 3pm on Thursday, January 19th.

In honour of the poet’s rebellious spirit and love of songs, the distillery’s music night also hits on January 19th! Odd Thursday Music Night is an immersive experience of sound and flavours. Guests will enjoy tasty cocktails and, starting at 5pm, music by Elio Agvaz and guest DJ KASI, who will be spinning an energetic mix of bass house and ethereal vibes.

January 19th-22nd and 26th, Bar Manager Mia Glanz will celebrate the birthday of Scotland’s national treasure with special Burns Bash cocktails made with the distillery’s new Robbie Burns Whisky including:

Burns + Sons Amaretto Sour

Robbie Burns Canadian whisky, Sons of Vancouver amaretto, toasted syrup, lemon, ms betters aromatic bitters, egg white

Brainstorm*

Robbie Burns Canadian whisky, dry vermouth, Benedictine, lemon oil, beeswax

*aged in a beeswax lined bottle

Save your seats by reserving a table through Tock at oddsocietyspirits.com/contact!