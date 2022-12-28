Tickets for Hānai’s First Ever New Years Celebration Now Available

The Goods from Hānai

Vancouver, BC | Come join us for our first New Years celebration! Enjoy five beautiful courses (plus a welcome snack) prepared by Chef Tess and Noon, featuring some of our favourite ingredients. The dinner takes you through dishes we have been working on for just for the night, including a variety of flavours, and dishes from the year gone.

The special NYE menu is $85/pp, and if folks want to opt for a pairing, Anna’s put together a great selection. There are two seatings, at 5:30pm and 8:30pm, depending on what people have planned for the rest of the night. Reservations for either time slot can be made via Tock.