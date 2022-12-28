Community News / Commercial Drive

Tickets for Hānai’s First Ever New Years Celebration Now Available

Portrait

The Goods from Hānai

Vancouver, BC | Come join us for our first New Years celebration! Enjoy five beautiful courses (plus a welcome snack) prepared by Chef Tess and Noon, featuring some of our favourite ingredients. The dinner takes you through dishes we have been working on for just for the night, including a variety of flavours, and dishes from the year gone.

The special NYE menu is $85/pp, and if folks want to opt for a pairing, Anna’s put together a great selection. There are two seatings, at 5:30pm and 8:30pm, depending on what people have planned for the rest of the night. Reservations for either time slot can be made via Tock.

Hānai
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1590 Commercial Dr. | WEBSITE
Tickets for Hānai’s First Ever New Years Celebration Now Available
Scout Magazine’s 2022 Holiday Guide, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Commercial Drive

Chancho Tortilleria Set to Move to Commercial Drive in 2023

‘Dolce Amore’ (aka The Gelato Mafia) is Celebrating Their Anniversary This Weekend

Tracy Steele Does ‘The Dishes’

A Whole Lot of Talent and Flavours Coming Together at the ‘Caffè La Tana’ Wine Bar, March 8th

What To Expect At Commercial Drive’s Newest Restaurant: Hānai

Not Your Average “Grab n’ Go” Sushi Joint: Check Out Juno Provisions on The Drive

Popular

We Want to Hide Out in This Nifty Bowen Island Airstream Trailer, Indefinitely

Transition Into 2023 With Some Quality Downtime

‘Wine School’ is Officially In Session in Chinatown, Feb. 1st, 2023

Picking Grapes with Kurtis Kolt

Talking All About Tipping, with Corey Mintz

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Chinatown

Ring in 2023 at Kissa Tanto with “T’as le Look Coco: A French Disco Affair”
Community News / Railtown Japantown

Ring In the New Year with Belgard Kitchen’s Prix Fixe Menu
Community News / Burnaby

Mon Paris Pâtisserie Crafts Celebration-Worthy New Year’s Treats
Community News / Kitsilano

Spice Up Your New Year’s Eve Celebrations with Chef Angus An’s Flavourful Tasting Menus