Pre-Order Your Heat & Eat Christmas Dinner from Irish Heather Shebeen Now

The Goods from Irish Heather Shebeen
Vancouver, BC | Let us do the work this Christmas – all you have to do is collect, heat and eat. Our 2022 Christmas Dinners include the main and dessert, plus an add-on option (perfect as a starter for four guests), and are portioned for two, four or six. Email sean@irishheather.com to place your pre-order.
2022 Christmas Dinner At Home Heat & Eat
Main
Sliced Turkey Breast & Sliced Stuffed Boneless Turkey Leg
Cheesy Potato Gratin
Carrot Mash
Cranberry & Orange Sauce
Turkey Gravy
Braised Red Cabbage
Dessert
Rum & Raisin Cheesecake with Caramel
Add-on Option
Salt Box, $50
(Charcuterie, Cheese, Condiments & Crackers)
2ppl: $70 | 4ppl: $125 | 6ppl: $180
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
248 East Georgia St. | 604-688-9779 | WEBSITE
