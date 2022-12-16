Community News / Chinatown

Pre-Order Your Heat & Eat Christmas Dinner from Irish Heather Shebeen Now

Portrait

The Goods from Irish Heather Shebeen

Vancouver, BC | Let us do the work this Christmas – all you have to do is collect, heat and eat. Our 2022 Christmas Dinners include the main and dessert, plus an add-on option (perfect as a starter for four guests), and are portioned for two, four or six. Email sean@irishheather.com to place your pre-order.

2022 Christmas Dinner At Home Heat & Eat

Main
Sliced Turkey Breast & Sliced Stuffed Boneless Turkey Leg
Cheesy Potato Gratin
Carrot Mash
Cranberry & Orange Sauce
Turkey Gravy
Braised Red Cabbage

Dessert
Rum & Raisin Cheesecake with Caramel

Add-on Option
Salt Box, $50
(Charcuterie, Cheese, Condiments & Crackers)

2ppl: $70 | 4ppl: $125 | 6ppl: $180

Irish Heather Shebeen
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
248 East Georgia St. | 604-688-9779 | WEBSITE
