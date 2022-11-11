Hart House to Host Fort Berens Estate Winery for a Special Wine Dinner, Nov. 18

The Goods from Hart House Restaurant

Vancouver, BC | On Friday, November 18th, join us for a celebration of food and wine with Lillooet’s Fort Berens Estate Winery. Executive Chef Raul Copete Vazquez and his team will serve up a five course dinner, paired with five wines.

Menu & Wine Pairings

$168 per person (includes tax and gratuity)

2021 Small Lot Grüner Veltliner

Albacore Tuna Mosaic

Spicy Aioli, Citrus Oil, Lotus Chip

2020 White Gold Reserve Chardonnay

Lobster Tart

Smoked Crème Fraiche, Bisque Foam

2020 Pinot Noir

Duck Ravioli

Umami Broth, Wild Mushrooms

2019 Meritage Reserve

Braised Beef Cheek

Parmesan Baked Polenta, Confit Leeks, Parsnip Puree

2019 Golden Riesling

Deconstructed Pear Tart Tatin

Quince Gel, Creme Anglaise

Menu and wine pairings are subject to change. We respectfully decline substitutions. Purchase your tickets here.

About Fort Berens Estate Winery: With its vineyards rooted on sage-brush covered benchland along the Fraser River at the base of the towering Coast Mountains, Fort Berens Estate Winery embraces the spirit of Lillooet. Sandy soil, arid summers, lingering summer sunlight, and moderate winters are perfect for growing premium grapes. They are committed to handcrafting award-winning wines that reflect their unique Lillooet terroir. Take a drive and explore Lillooet’s first winery, sample their latest vintages in the tasting room, and soak up the breathtaking vistas from their seasonal patio while enjoying a farm-fresh wine-paired lunch at The Kitchen at Fort Berens. Discover Fort Berens Estate Winery in BC’s newest wine region and explore 150 years of pioneering spirit.

The winemaking team at Fort Berens strives to craft a portfolio of balanced and distinctive wines, that are honest and pure, while reflecting the unique terroir of Lillooet, BC’s newest wine region. Fort Berens has a range of food-friendly wines to appeal to a broad audience. Their goal is to create handcrafted award-winning wines that reflect their unique Lillooet terroir. Their wines tell the story of their terroir with limited intervention and manipulation.

Fort Berens was named #3 in the list of ‘Top 10 Small Wineries in Canada’ in the 2022 WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada.