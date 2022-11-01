Ocean Wise Recommends Eating Seaweed This November

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | Each month the Ocean Wise Seafood Program picks one seasonal item and explains what makes it a smart choice for seafood-lovers. In this edition, we focus on what to seek out during the month of November…

Which seafood do you currently recommend?

Seaweed and kelp (various species), farmed, off bottom culture, worldwide.

What makes this particular item Ocean Wise?

Farmed seaweed is a sustainable choice! Any species, cultivated anywhere in the world, is Ocean Wise recommended. Seaweeds are a sustainable choice because they grow quickly (kelp, for example, grows 30 times faster than trees), add habitat structure at a local level, and don’t require added feeds or chemicals. Seaweeds have a role to play in the mitigation of climate change; similar to trees on land, kelps and seaweeds can store carbon at a localized level. Kelp and seaweeds are nutritionally rich and high in minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants. Adding kelp or seaweed to a dish adds a delicious depth of flavour and umami! Some of the most common forms of seaweed to be found include giant kelp, bull kelp, sugar kelp, wakame, and dulse.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.