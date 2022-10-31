Flourist Commercial St. Now Serving Pizza, Every Thursday to Sunday

The Goods from Flourist

Vancouver, BC | Flourist is getting into the pizza business! Adding to their assortment of freshly milled flour, sourdough breads and baked goods, Flourist is now serving pizza four evenings a week at their Commercial St. bakery — Thursday through Sunday, from 4:30pm until the dough runs out.

The pizza crust is made using their signature, stone milled flour, in a three-day fermentation process. The result is flavourful, crispy and delicious! The pizzas are all made with high quality toppings and range from a classic margherita, to a roasted squash and hazelnut pizza. Like the rest of Flourist’s assortment, all of the pizzas are vegetarian and there are always vegan options.

Pizzas can be pre-ordered here up to four days in advance.

Pizza rounds out an already ambitious array of offerings from Flourist, which currently operates two locations and offers next day home delivery of their full assortment, including local in-season produce, eggs, dairy and other groceries.