Carlino Reveals New Express Lunch Menu, Opens Holiday Private Dining Reservations

The Goods from Carlino

Vancouver, BC | At Carlino, we’re making it easier to actually enjoy your lunch hour with our new Express Lunch menu. From fresh salads and pastas to unique Friulian dishes, enjoy our rotating menu Monday to Friday from 11:30am to 2:30pm. View the menu.



Vancouver’s Best Private Dining

The holidays are almost here! Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or celebrating the season with your team and family, our elegant spaces at Carlino are perfect for your next corporate or social event.

To inquire, contact our events team at reception@carlinorestaurant.com. Find out more.