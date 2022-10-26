Community News / West End

Carlino Reveals New Express Lunch Menu, Opens Holiday Private Dining Reservations

Portrait

The Goods from Carlino

Vancouver, BC | At Carlino, we’re making it easier to actually enjoy your lunch hour with our new Express Lunch menu. From fresh salads and pastas to unique Friulian dishes, enjoy our rotating menu Monday to Friday from 11:30am to 2:30pm. View the menu.


Vancouver’s Best Private Dining
The holidays are almost here! Whether you’re hosting a festive gathering or celebrating the season with your team and family, our elegant spaces at Carlino are perfect for your next corporate or social event.

To inquire, contact our events team at reception@carlinorestaurant.com. Find out more.

Carlino
Neighbourhood: West End
1115 Alberni St . | 604-695-1115 | WEBSITE
Carlino Reveals New Express Lunch Menu, Opens Holiday Private Dining Reservations
Carlino’s Brunch Board Returns for Two Days Only, This Father’s Day Weekend

There are 0 comments

West End

Noah’s Cafe Relocating to New Denman St. Location This Fall

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

How a Climate Change Event Created a Local ‘Cause Célèbre’

Remembering the West End’s Charming Ligurian Restaurant and Its Stunning Patio

Remembering the West End’s ‘South of the Border’ Shrine to Margaritas and Good Times

Remembering Coal Harbour’s Short-Lived ‘High Priced Jewel Run by Amateurs’

Popular

James Iranzad and James Langford-Smith on All Things Michelin and Their Fave Vancouver Dishes

Picking Grapes with Brittany Hoorne

St. Lawrence’s JC Poirier on Québec, Culture, Values, and His Upcoming Cookbook

Take A Look Inside Wild Thing Main Street

Brighten Up Wednesday with Some Dachi-Style Snack Bar Energy

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / North Vancouver

Windfall Cider Announces Expansive Snackbar Menu in Partnership with Chef Douglas Lee
Community News

Jamoneria by ARC Offering a Special Tasting Menu to Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary
Community News / Mt. Pleasant

Main St. Brewing’s ‘Naked Fox’ IPA Grabs Gold at Inaugural Canada Beer Cup
Community News / Chinatown

What’s Coming Up from Stretch Yoga This November