Flourist is Hosting Their First Pizza Pop-Up This Thursday, October 6th

Vancouver, BC | Join us for our first ever Pizza Pop-Up at our Commercial Street Bakery this Thursday starting at 5pm (until 9pm or the dough runs out). We’ll be serving up vegetarian and vegan pizza, along with wine, beer and our new Aperol Spritz!

Our first ever pizzas will be prepared using our delicious dough made with our freshly milled flour. Come try pizza like you’ve never had before! Dine in or take it to go.

Let us know if you can make it here by RSVPing to our Facebook event page here, so we know how many doughs to prepare. We hope to see you there!

Flourist
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
3433 Commercial St. | 604-336-9423 | WEBSITE
‘Flourist’ Bakery & Cafe Looking to Build Up Their FOH Team

