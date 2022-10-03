Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luigi & Sons’ Premium Dinner Kits

The Goods from Luigi & Sons

Vancouver, BC | This Thanksgiving, enjoy a gourmet dinner from Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and the Luigi & Sons team.

Our premium dinner kits provide an elevated culinary experience complete with a prime rib roast, seasonal sides and dessert. Our expert team is happy to take care of the preparation so all you need to do is cook and serve.

Thanksgiving Premium Dinner Kit

$379, Serves 4 to 6

Prime Rib Roast

Pomme Pureé

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Slow Cooked Yams

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Please call 604-416-5443 or email info@luigiandsons.com the shop directly to place your order.