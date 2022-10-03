Community News / Yaletown

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Luigi & Sons’ Premium Dinner Kits

Portrait

The Goods from Luigi & Sons

Vancouver, BC | This Thanksgiving, enjoy a gourmet dinner from Executive Chef Andrew Richardson and the Luigi & Sons team.

Our premium dinner kits provide an elevated culinary experience complete with a prime rib roast, seasonal sides and dessert. Our expert team is happy to take care of the preparation so all you need to do is cook and serve.

Thanksgiving Premium Dinner Kit
$379, Serves 4 to 6

Prime Rib Roast
Pomme Pureé
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Slow Cooked Yams
Pumpkin Cheesecake

Please call 604-416-5443 or email info@luigiandsons.com the shop directly to place your order.

Luigi & Sons
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
1119 Hamilton St. | 604-416-5443 | WEBSITE
Celebrate Father’s Day with the Gift of Grilling, From Luigi & Sons

