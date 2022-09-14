Community News / Chinatown

Heritage Asian Eatery on Pender Launches Cocktail Menu & Happy Hour Specials, Sept. 19

Vancouver, BC | Fans of Heritage Asian Eatery will find an intriguing blend of new and old when they visit the Pender Street location (1108 West Pender St.) this September, as the restaurant debuts a menu of cocktails, beer and wine for the first time, amid a refreshed interior style inspired by Old Shanghai.

Beginning September 19, guests can pair their Heritage menu favourites with beer, wine, or a pick from the new list of innovative, alluring and cleverly named cocktails. The roster includes the Guadalajara San, an exotic mix of blanco tequila, plum Umeshu, fresh lemon juice, green tea syrup, and Whiskey barrel bitters; the Berry Fraiche, a bright blend of strawberry-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, and Thai basil syrup; the Dragòn del Mercado, featuring watermelon infused mezcal, Amaro Montenegro, Aperol, and Hoja santa bitters; and the Cold Fuchsia’n, a fruit-forward mix of blackberry-infused gin, pineapple, fresh lemon juice, and apricot liqueur.

“This is the first time we’ve offered beer, wine or cocktails at either location,” says owner Paul Zhang, “It adds a new element to the Heritage experience and we’re so excited for this next evolution. We know our guests will enjoy pairing new and classic dishes with their choice of alcoholic and zero-proof beverages.”

They’ll also enjoy the new look — the popular 40-seat eatery’s decor doesn’t take a back seat to the delicious Asian comfort food, but holds its own with a fun take on historic Shanghai.

With the new look and drinks list also comes the opportunity to welcome guests to Happy Hour, every day from 3 to 6 p.m. Alongside specially priced drinks, Heritage fans will find several tasty favourites at a late-afternoon discount, including Wings, XLB (Xiao Long Bao), Truffle Siu Mai, Fried Cauliflower, Black Sesame Balls and more.

For more information about Heritage Asian Eatery, go to eatheritage.ca, become a fan of /eatheritage on Facebook and follow @eatheritage on Instagram and @eatheritagenow on Twitter.

Heritage Asian Eatery
Neighbourhood: West End
1108 W. Pender St. | 778-737-1108 | WEBSITE
