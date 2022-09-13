‘Bacaro’ Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar is Looking for a Night Manager

The Goods from Bacaro

Vancouver, BC | Bacaro, one of Kitchen Table Restaurant’s latest concepts, is looking for a Night Manager to join the team! Located in the Fairmont Pac Rim, Bacaro is a Venice-inspired restaurant and wine bar, focusing on utilizing the best of BC and Italy.

While wandering in Venice, you may be lucky enough to stumble upon a bacaro. Far from the crowds, tucked away on side streets and alongside canals, a bacaro is a quintessential Northern Italian wine bar. This is the inspiration behind Bacaro and we hope to emulate the same experience in our own city. A place to stop for a quick spritz, enjoy a few drinks with friends or an all-night dinner: a bacaro is casual and intimate all at once.

You have:

● A passion for hospitality and wine

● Experience in a supervisory role in a fast-paced, high-volume environment

● Developing wine knowledge (WSET training is considered an asset)

● A desire to learn and to lead by example

● Serving it Right Certification

● A positive attitude to bring to our close-knit team

Additional assets would include:

● Knowledge of Italian aperitivi, food and wine

● Familiarity with Auphan POS system

● Familiarity with Optimum Control Inventory System

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Base salary of $42-50k + gratuities

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe, Carlino, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement.

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Please email your resume to careers@ktrestaurants.com.

Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!