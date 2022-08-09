Check Out the Latest Weekly Specials from Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio Ambleside

Community News / West Vancouver

Vancouver, BC | New to your Thursday plans: Ancora Ambleside introduces ‘Lobster Thursdays’! Executive Chef Jorge Kim has curated a scrumptious menu highlighting lobster and other seafood delights. Join us on the patio or indoors with loved ones this season.

Remember to stop by on a Monday to experience Ancora Ambleside’s exciting rose event, ‘You Had Me At Rose’. An exclusive menu has been made to be enjoyed on the patio or indoors, with a gorgeous backdrop display for the most fitting photo opportunities.


Reservations for both can be made here.

Ancora Waterfront Dining & Patio (Ambleside)
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
1351 Bellevue Ave. | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

