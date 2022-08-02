Ocean Wise Seafood Gives You Five Reasons to Choose Oysters This August

The Goods from Ocean Wise

Vancouver, BC | August 5th is International Oyster Day! To celebrate this shucking great day, Ocean Wise Seafood turns the spotlight on oysters, with five reasons to celebrate these delicious, nutritious sustainability superstars.

Oysters are one of the most sustainable sources of protein. As filter feeders, they survive off nutrients in the water column and require no other inputs to grow. They are one of the few sources of zero-input protein.

They filter and clean the waterways while they grow, improving water quality and clarity. Oysters are considered a “restorative species” because they actually improve the quality of the habitats they grow in. An adult oyster can filter up to 50 gallons – 190 Litres – of water a day!

Oysters are a complete protein, with up to 2 grams of protein per oyster. They’re also a rich source of vitamin D, copper, zinc, and manganese omega-3 fatty acids.

While they’re most often enjoyed raw, oysters can also be eaten smoked, baked, fried, grilled, or even added to hearty stews and soups!

Ocean Wise recommends all farmed –off-bottom cultured oysters, globally.

Where to find it:

Check out the Ocean Wise Seafood partner map for an Ocean Wise partner near you!

What is Sustainable Seafood?

Ocean Wise Seafood® recommends both farmed and wild seafood options that follow these criteria: 1. Harvesting that ensures healthy and resilient stocks and populations.

2. Effective and adaptive management.

3. Limited negative impacts on habitats and other species.

About the Ocean Wise Seafood Program | The Ocean Wise Seafood Program, founded in 2005, was created to make it easy for everyone to choose sustainable seafood. With over 750 partners in more than 3,000 locations across Canada, we can all do our part to protect the long-term health of our oceans, lakes and rivers. Thanks to our national team of scientists as well as a global network of experts, our recommendations are based on the most up-to-date science.