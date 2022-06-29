Definitive Records / Chilliwack

Bricklayer Brewing’s Megan McDonald Names Her Three Most Haunting Albums

Portrait

Photo of Megan by Alexandra Pahl

Definitive Records asks interesting Vancouverites to scour their sonic-led memories to pull out the three albums anchoring their musical tastes.

Music is a big deal at Bricklayer Brewing in Chilliwack – all of their beers have music-inspired names. This is at least half-owing to music mega-fan and co-owner, Megan McDonald, who thinks back to her high school days to name the three albums that have haunted her ever since. Says McDonald: “I’ve still got the original CDs and heck yes they helped form who I am today.”

Fiona Apple | Tidal

I grew up in a smallish town in Northern BC, and I had almost graduated by the time the mall finally got a little HMV store. Before then, I would read music reviews in The Province and ask my dad to buy me CDs whenever he went to Vancouver. When I was in the seventh grade, he came home with Tidal. I think I was simultaneously going through an Alanis Morissette phase, but Fiona Apple hit a bit deeper for me – the album was hardcore, sad and ANGRY, and I loved it.

Ms. Lauryn Hill | The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill

I have zero recollection of how I got my hands on this album – it must have been sometime in the very late 90s. Hip Hop wasn’t happening in my world yet…And then this fucking album came along. I love its strength and the theme of love – and really absolutely everything about it.

Jurassic 5 | Quality Control

Fast forward to Grade 11: I’m in a friend’s basement listening to their older brother’s music and on goes the new Jurassic 5 album. It’s pure fun for me. This one also got recorded onto a cassette that I played to death in a little old pickup truck throughout my early adulthood.

There are 0 comments

Further Afield Trips / Tofino

Tripping Further Afield in Tofino with Madi and Kei, of Toki Doki

We were stoked to hit up the co-owners of the quirky little Japanese food stand, to get their take on the town during the summertime.

11 Places

Popular

Beaucoup Bakery and DL Chicken Join Forces to Create the Ultimate ‘Fried Chicken Day’ Treat

A New Location of Fat Mao Noodles Slated to Open in Downtown Vancouver This Summer

Pizzeria Farina Celebrates 11 Years of Business by Giving Back to the Community

The Tricky Business of Finding Vancouver Restaurants Open on Monday (and/or Tuesday)

Tripping Further Afield in Tofino with Madi and Kei, of Toki Doki

Definitive Records

See more from Definitive Records
Definitive Records

What Defines Radio Show Host Jordan Westre’s Musical Taste?

The host of "Slutlord Sunday School" hones in on the three most influential records in her life, so far.
Definitive Records

The Incomplete Yet Informative Records of Lydia Okello

For this round, the local writer, model and overall style inspiration, accepts our Definitive Records challenge.
Definitive Records / Strathcona

From Hard-Hitting to Innovating: Rags Narine Names His ‘Definitive Records’

The DJ and co-owner of Rise Up Marketplace selects the three records that stand out in his music collection.
Definitive Records / Whistler

The Eclectically Cool Musical Taste of Local Polymath, Amy Rafferty

This round of record picks rustles up memories of blacking out explicit language warnings, nostalgic walkman listens and a life-changing "found" record.