The Josie Hotel and The Velvet Restaurant & Lounge Now Hiring Seasonal and Year-Round Staff

Rossland, BC | Discover rewarding career opportunities with The Josie and The Velvet Restaurant & Lounge while creating lifelong memories in the wild mountains of Rossland, British Columbia. We are looking for spirited team members who are inspired to get the most out of each and every day. Join our team of summer and year-round positions!

Perks & Benefits

– Employee housing available

– Employee discounts on food

– Benefits for full time employees

– Ski Pass (winter)

– Marriott Hotels discounts

– Noble House Hotels and Resorts discounts

– Employee recognition program

– Employee referral program

– Career progression within Marriott

Current Openings:

– Assistant Housekeeping Manager

– Housepersons

– Room Attendants

– Guest Service Attendant

– Sous Chef

– Pastry Chef

– Line Cooks

– Chef de Partie

– Dishwashers

– Food and Beverage Manager (mat leave)

– Food and Beverage Manager

– Host / Greeters

– Bartenders & Bar Backs

– Servers

– On-call banquet and catering servers

– Registered Massage Therapist

To Apply: Please email us at wkalawsky@thejosie.com and include your resume and cover letter. For more details, visit thejosie.com/jobs