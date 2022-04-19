New Head Chef Sought to Lead The Cascade Room’s Kitchen

Opportunity Knocks / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | The Cascade Restaurant Group is looking for a Head Chef to join The Cascade Room. Sadly, our current chef, Julia, is moving out of town.

Located in the heart of Mt. Pleasant since 2007, The Cascade Room is a neighbourhood staple. We are known for our outstanding cocktails, local craft beers and heart-warming, delicious food. We have a wonderful customer base due to the great service given, from both the front and back of house teams. While all of our restaurants (also including El Camino’s, The Union and Main Street Brewing) share the same culture and values, each of our properties are defined by what our back of house leaders bring to the table.

We are looking for someone who is not only passionate about food, but capable in all aspects of kitchen management. The right person will be knowledgeable in the day to day operations of the kitchen; someone who is experienced, trustworthy and a true leader who will set a positive tone in our busy kitchen. This position requires a demanding mix of strong leadership and a proficiency in all aspects of food preparation, as well as a knowledge of modern food with some west coast and international flair.

At The Cascade, we treat our customers like family and our team members with respect, and it is our mission to make all feel happy and welcome in our space.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Plan and direct food preparation and culinary activities
– Modify menus and create new, inspired dishes
– Monitor food/labor costs
– Recruit and manage kitchen staff (including scheduling, dealing with any staff issues or complaints and other administrative tasks)
– Oversee opening/closing checklists
– Monitor temperature logs and all aspects of food safety
– Share ideas and collaborate with owners on existing operations
– Constant communication with FOH leadership to ensure service fluidity
– Comply with covid-19 sanitation regulations and safety standards
– Maintain a positive and professional approach with coworkers
– Lead the culture, set good examples and continue to ensure high standards

QUALIFICATIONS:
– Minimum 2 years of previous Head Chef experience
– Excellent record of kitchen management
– Ability to spot and resolve problems efficiently
– Capable of delegating multiple tasks
– Good communication and leadership skills
– Keep up with cooking trends and best practices
– Knowledge of restaurant computer software programs (POS, etc.)

The Cascade Room is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, marital status or status.

Sorry, only qualified applicants will be contacted.

Salary: $55,000.00-$60,000.00 per year

Please send a cover letter and resume to Nigel Pike, Operational Partner at nigel@thecascadecompany.com .

