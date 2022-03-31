Hundy is Looking for FOH Leadership for Their New Yaletown Location

Opportunity Knocks / Yaletown

Vancouver, BC | Hundy is Vancouver born burgers & fries from Chef Michael Robbins. Originally opening as a secret pop up at Their There in Kitsilano, the popular burger joint quickly outgrew their space and it was time to find a new home. We continue to operate with the same quality and service that helped define who we are. We are always pushing for the highest quality products and are constantly evolving. Hundy creates a space where burgers are the star alongside signature Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwiches, fries, salads, natural wines and fresh beers. Simple & delicious. We look forward to welcoming you into our space and sharing the things we are most excited about with you.

We are looking for a motivated, energetic individual to join our team and to help us grow in our brand new location in Yaletown. If you are passionate about hospitality and are looking for a fun, positive work environment, then this could be the right fit for you. We also offer lots of opportunities for training and to grow within our restaurant group.

FLOOR LEAD / SHIFT LEADER

Duties will entail:

– Leading the service team nightly
– Taking & entering guest orders
– Creating amazing guest experiences
– Serving guests
– Opening & closing procedures
– Having the best time!

Please send a current resume to jeff@hundy.ca and let us know why you would be a good fit for us!

