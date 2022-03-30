Celebrate Easter Weekend with Bacchus’ New Multi-Course Brunch

Community News / Downtown

Vancouver, BC | This Easter weekend, Wedgewood Hotel’s Bacchus Restaurant (845 Hornby Street) is introducing an exclusive Table d’Hote Brunch Menu, just in time for the spring season. With a variety of sweet and savoury creations to choose from, Executive Chef Montgomery Lau and his team have carefully curated a selection of dishes highlighting fresh, in-season ingredients inspired by European flavours. This one-day only Table d’Hote Brunch Menu is available on Sunday, April 17th, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Reservations can be made online.

“Easter is one of my family’s favourite holidays, and we wanted to ensure we celebrated the occasion in-style at Bacchus,” says Elpie Marinakis, co-owner and managing director of Wedgewood Hotel & Spa. “Our talented chefs have created a sumptuous three-course menu with a variety of different appetizers and entrees to choose from. We hope our guests will enjoy and launch the beginnings of spring at Bacchus.”

With the Table d’Hote Brunch Menu ($72 per person), guests will be treated to a special, off-menu Welcome Hot Cross Bun Sharing Basket upon arrival. Then, they can choose from a variety of Chef Lau’s Easter starters such as an Apricot and Pistachio Parfait, Turkey Mulligatawny Soup, Strawberry Kale Salad, Smoked Albacore Tuna and Baby Potato Salad, or Beef Tartare Crostini. This mouthwatering array of dishes also has a multitude of both vegetarian and gluten-free options.

To follow, Lau introduces a variety of show-stopping entrees. Guests can choose dishes from land and sea options such as a Pulled Pork on Jalapeno Cornbread, Buttermilk Fried Cornish Game Hen & Liege Waffles, Pan Roasted Saddle of Lamb, Salmon Crab Cake Benedict, or Pan Seared Haida Gwaii Halibut. For those with a sweet tooth, Lau highly recommends the Cinnamon Brioche French Toast.

For a sweet finish, the pastry team combines the finest ingredients to create a selection of decadent, hand-crafted desserts, including a Ricotta Honey Tart, Butternut Squash Pudding, Wedgewood Chocolate Bar, as well as a special Canadian Cheese Selection or Mignardise.

In addition to the Table d’Hote Brunch Menu, guests can also discover the royal tradition of afternoon tea by indulging in an irresistible assortment of hand-crafted delicacies with Bacchus’ new spring Afternoon Tea experience ($70 per person). Menu offerings include finely cut gourmet sandwiches, a selection of house made pastries and sweets, and classic savoury cakes. Guests can also expect to see new menu additions such as the White Chocolate Panna Cotta, Passionfruit Joconde, and Match Butter Cream Roulade.

“Ever since we relaunched our Afternoon Tea service last year, we’ve received such positive and great feedback, which is a testament to our amazing team,” adds Marinakis.

Reservations are highly recommended and are now available for both experiences at www.wedgewoodhotel.com or by calling 604-608-5319.

Bacchus
Neighbourhood: Downtown
845 Hornby St. | 604-608-5319 | WEBSITE
