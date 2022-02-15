Heads Up / Hastings Sunrise

Tickets Now On Sale For The Pie Shoppe's First Natural Wine Makers Tasting and Dinner

Our friends at The Pie Shoppe have got a tasting and dinner on the horizon, both featuring California-based female wine makers, and we thought you should know about them now so that you can score a seat (or two) before they sell out. Mark March 4-5th on your calendar and check out the details below…

The wineries being repped (by local importer/aficionado Marie-Hélène Larouche, of Cigale Vin) – OENO Wines, by Amy Atwood, from Healdsburg, CA, and Margins Wine, by Megan Bell, from the Santa Cruz Mountains – both hail from the fringes of the wine world, making low-intervention wines using organic grapes and/or sustainable practices only.

For the March 4th Wine Maker Tasting Night (6:30-8:30pm, $55 per person), guests will get to sip on five different wines while enjoying some “really nice snax” created by local chef Kovic Prévost. For those who want to take a load off and really dig into the experience, the March 5th Wine Makers Dinner (6-9pm, $135 per person) includes a wine-paired multi-course dinner (also by Prévost) inspired by what’s coming out of the ground and available from the Farmers Market this season. As an added bonus, bottles of the OENO and Margins wines on the menu will also be available for attendees to purchase at the dinner. Tickets for both nights can be found here.

These events are the first in The Pie Shoppe’s planned ongoing series, featuring different natural wineries, and we’d put money on the likeliness that they’ll only increase in popularity as they roll out. So take our word and don’t snooze on this one!

The Pie Shoppe
Neighbourhood: East Vancouver
1875 Powell St. | 604-338-6646 | WEBSITE
