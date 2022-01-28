Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Kicks Off the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu and Celebration

Portrait

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Whether it was the earliest form of R&R after a long year of farm work or a moment to reunite with family and friends, a feast full of symbolic “lucky foods” is the best way to bolster your good fortune for the upcoming year and have a fun time doing it. With the bumpy road we’ve collectively been on these past few years, who doesn’t need to improve their odds?

Be it noodles for longevity, dumplings for wealth, pork hock for strength, mochi balls for reunion or fish for bounty, our head chef, Zach, has put together a contemporary take on it all that will send you off with prosperity and a full belly. While so many of us have been apart from our loved ones, gathering has been something we’ve learned to never take for granted. With the Year of the Tiger upon us, there is no better time to remind ourselves of the restorative power of eating together. We look forward to seeing you and the people you care about at the table with us.

To kick off celebrations, on Tuesday, Feb. 1st, we will be hosting a special evening for the first day of the special menu. Everyone will receive a welcome cocktail, there will be a Lion Dancer in the second seating, and every guest with a reservation will be put into a draw to win a staycation at the Shangri-La for one night.

Make your reservation for the Feb. 1st celebration here. Regular reservations for Feb. 2nd – 13th are available here.

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
163 Keefer St. | 604-688-0876 | WEBSITE
Bao Bei Kicks Off the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu and Celebration
Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Take A Look At The ‘Casuarina Nights’ Menu At Nancy Go Yaya.

You know her as Nancy Go Yaya during the day, but beginning this weekend, the bright and lively Singaporean cafe reveals her sultry 'evening' side.

From The Collection / Chinatown

FROM THE COLLECTION // Irish Fight, Resolve and Determination Distilled Into a Whiskey Bottle

Restaurant owner, Seán Heather, teases our tastebuds with a handsome and delicious rarity that's definitely not on the menu at Irish Heather Shebeen...

Heads Up / Chinatown

The Chinatown Storytelling Centre Announces Their Much-Anticipated Opening Date

Years in the making, and offering over 100 different Chinese Canadian perspectives, the Centre will officially be open to the public on Saturday, November 6th.

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Join in the community healing process and help set a positive precedent by joining in on the Chinatown festivities from Sept 24-26.

Heads Up / Chinatown

Paul Wong’s New Book ‘Occupying Chinatown’ Launching this September

On September 11th, head to the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden for the artist's limited-edition hardcover book release.

Popular

Tea and Two Slices

On Pearl Clutching, Gaslighting, and Housing Supply vs. Housing Affordability.

In his latest read of the local news headlines, Sean Orr ponders Vancouver’s population decrease, the question of crime rates, the difference between housing 'supply' and housing affordability (and much more).

Opening Soon / Downtown

Opening Soon: Cantina 189

Marcelo Ramirez and Tara Davies team up to open Cantina 189, a cocktail-forward bar with small plates and a sexy glow slated to open in March, 2022.

Community News / Chinatown

Bao Bei Kicks Off the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu and Celebration

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

97 Places
Restaurant Graveyard

Vancouver’s Restaurant Graveyard

With the help of many diners and restaurant industry veterans, we bring you this growing token of remembrance!

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / False Creek

Kasama Chocolate Roaring into 2022 with First New Limited Release

Community News / Downtown

Shake Up Valentine’s Day with Cocktail Specials from Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Community News / Downtown

Eat With Your Heart at Cibo Trattoria This Valentine’s Day

Community News

Ancora Waterfront Dining and Patio Locations to Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Two Romantic Menus