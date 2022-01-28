Bao Bei Kicks Off the ‘Year of the Tiger’ with Special New Menu and Celebration

The Goods from Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie

Vancouver, BC | Whether it was the earliest form of R&R after a long year of farm work or a moment to reunite with family and friends, a feast full of symbolic “lucky foods” is the best way to bolster your good fortune for the upcoming year and have a fun time doing it. With the bumpy road we’ve collectively been on these past few years, who doesn’t need to improve their odds?

Be it noodles for longevity, dumplings for wealth, pork hock for strength, mochi balls for reunion or fish for bounty, our head chef, Zach, has put together a contemporary take on it all that will send you off with prosperity and a full belly. While so many of us have been apart from our loved ones, gathering has been something we’ve learned to never take for granted. With the Year of the Tiger upon us, there is no better time to remind ourselves of the restorative power of eating together. We look forward to seeing you and the people you care about at the table with us.

To kick off celebrations, on Tuesday, Feb. 1st, we will be hosting a special evening for the first day of the special menu. Everyone will receive a welcome cocktail, there will be a Lion Dancer in the second seating, and every guest with a reservation will be put into a draw to win a staycation at the Shangri-La for one night.

Make your reservation for the Feb. 1st celebration here. Regular reservations for Feb. 2nd – 13th are available here.