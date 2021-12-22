You Need To Try This / Yaletown

You Need to Try a ‘Christmas in Manhattan’ While You Still Can

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

In late November, Yaletown hosted it’s 9th annual Candytown – a one-day festival that transforms the neighbourhood into a winter wonderland. For this year’s event, organizers invited local spots to partake in a CandyTown Cocktail Crawl by crafting seasonal sippers created just for the occasion! Davie Street’s Capo and The Spritz hopped on board offering a Manhattan-inspired cocktail with a winter twist.

Inspired by the flavours of apple cider and mulled wine, Bar Manager Jessica Hofmann Lalic created the “Christmas in Manhattan”. While staying true to a rye base, Hofmann brings in notes of all spice, balsamic, apple and lemon, creating a lovely holiday riff on the classic. While Candytown may have come and gone, Christmas in Manhattan remains on the menu and is worth heading to Yaletown to try it for yourself!

Capo & The Spritz
Neighbourhood: Yaletown
350 Davie St. | 604-642-0557 | WEBSITE
You Need to Try a ‘Christmas in Manhattan’ While You Still Can
Sam Shem Does ‘The Dishes’

There are 0 comments

Yaletown

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Restaurant Graveyard / Yaletown

The Slick, Pacific Rim-Inspired Restaurant Was a Yaletown Fixture for Five Years

Goldfish Pacific Kitchen was a professionally-run, West Coast meets Asian restaurant owned by the legendary Bud Kanke.

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Take a Look Inside the New Field & Social, Opening Today in Yaletown

I snuck a peek yesterday afternoon and found the new 15-seat, salad-focused eatery looking primed for its first customers.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Location of ‘Field & Social’ Beginning to Take Shape in Yaletown

Given its sharp conceptual focus, sleek aesthetic and established identity this will be a good fit for the neighbourhood.

Opening Soon / Yaletown

Capo and The Spritz Opening Soon in Yaletown

The 120 seat casual pizza restaurant and bar is set to launch mid-September on the ground floor of the Opus Hotel.

Popular

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Hero’s Welcome Set To Open Doors on Main Street This Week

The Army, Navy & Air Force Veterans Club (The Taurus Club) on the corner of Main and 23rd closed doors in 2019 after 71 years in operation. Hospitality industry duo Patryk Drozd (Boxcar) and Simon Fallick (The American) are ready to re-open the club as 'Hero's Welcome'.

Opening Soon / Hastings Sunrise

A Look Inside ‘Elephant’, Opening Soon on Powell Street.

A new project brought to us by Miki Ellis (Dachi), Stephen Whiteside (Dachi) and chef Justin Ell will offer a omakase-style menu, as well as à la carte dining for walk-ins beginning Friday, December 3, 2021.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

Celebrate Winter Solstice with Sweet and Sticky Rice Balls

Lineage Ceramics Founder, Shuobi Wu, shares a fond memory and family recipe for the traditional Dongzhi (Winter Solstice) treat.

You Should Know

How Mandarin Oranges Once Marked the Beginning of Vancouver’s Holiday Season

An in-depth look at how the role of these little 'easy-to-peel' Chinese oranges has evolved since their introduction to Vancouver circa the late 19th century.

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This / West End

Carlino’s ‘New Lease’ Takes a Cue from an Old Italian Drinking Tradition

Carlino's Bar Manager Luigi Bosco had long wanted to combine a shot of rum and pear juice, and found his opportunity with this most recent cocktail menu.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Cozy Up With This Holiday Inspired ‘Rum-Pa-Pa-Pomme’ Cocktail Before It’s Gone

It's currently on the menu at the Chickadee Room and makes for a lovely sipper on these cold December evenings.

You Need To Try This

Maximize Down Time Over The Holidays With These Easy-As-It-Gets One-Stop Feasts

Easy-as-it-gets one-stop feast ideas to make 'down time' a more feasible reality this holiday season.

You Need To Try This / Mt. Pleasant

A Sneak Peek Of What You’ll Find On The Menu At Kin Kao Song

While we didn't stay long enough to work our way through the full menu, we tasted enough to know we are heading back as soon as we can to finish the job. So far, standout dishes include...