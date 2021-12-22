You Need to Try a ‘Christmas in Manhattan’ While You Still Can

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

In late November, Yaletown hosted it’s 9th annual Candytown – a one-day festival that transforms the neighbourhood into a winter wonderland. For this year’s event, organizers invited local spots to partake in a CandyTown Cocktail Crawl by crafting seasonal sippers created just for the occasion! Davie Street’s Capo and The Spritz hopped on board offering a Manhattan-inspired cocktail with a winter twist.



Inspired by the flavours of apple cider and mulled wine, Bar Manager Jessica Hofmann Lalic created the “Christmas in Manhattan”. While staying true to a rye base, Hofmann brings in notes of all spice, balsamic, apple and lemon, creating a lovely holiday riff on the classic. While Candytown may have come and gone, Christmas in Manhattan remains on the menu and is worth heading to Yaletown to try it for yourself!