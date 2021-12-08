Community News / Commercial Drive

Try This Inspired Cocktail Recipe by Havana’s Bar Manager, Alexa Greenman

Portrait

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | This drink is named after the birthplace of its feature spirit, Sombra Mezcal — it is made in the Sierra region of Santiago, Oaxaca and this gives it its unique spicy and fruity notes. These flavours are enhanced by the poached pear and citrus, and complemented by the sweetness of the lillet and almond orgeat. A wonderfully balanced cocktail.

Santiago
Sombra mezcal, lillet, almond orgeat, poached pear, lime

Created by Havana’s Bar Manager, Alexa Greenman

1.5 oz Sombra Mezcal
.5 oz Lillet Blanc
1 oz Lime Juice
1.5 oz Homemade Poached Pear Syrup
.25 oz Orgeat Syrup

Add all ingredients into a shaker tin w/ ice. Shake vigorously, and double strain over ice into a rocks glass. Add garnish.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
Havana on The Drive Seeking New Head Chef

