Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Highly anticipated French crêperie and cider bar, Ça Marche, will open doors this week.

I recently stuck my head in to check out progress made on the 900 sq ft space at 1471 Continental Street. Despite the flurry of last minute polishing, dusting, stocking and sweeping typical of a restaurant leaning into their last days and hours before launch, the room looked ready.

Standing inside the entry, with the clinking of cider bottles finding their way to the shelves of the Cidrothèque to my left and a waft of caramelized onion floating in from the kitchen to my right, it didn’t take much to imagine what the room might feel like when it comes alive with people, conversation, and warmth, later this week.

“The vision behind Ça Marche belongs to Maxime Bettili, who has long wanted to share with Vancouverites the sweet and savoury buckwheat crêpes of his native Brittany on France’s northwest coast (aka Crêpe Bretonne). Diners will recognize Max as the hard-working co-owner and floor fixture at Kitsilano’s excellent Au Comptoir, one of Vancouver’s best and most reliable casual restaurants. Ça Marche will be his first solo project.”

With sleek and minimalist design, a rich colour palette of rust, teal, and warm wood, playful wallpaper, and understated gold detailing, this is a modern but casual space. An ideal room to hang out, have a few drinks and share something ‘unapologetically and deliciously French’ in.

To eat, expect sweet and savoury crêpes. On the savoury side of the crêpe menu, diners can choose from 8 offerings (think classic Parisian ham and Comté; or pastrami, celeriac purée, confit potato, blue cheese cream, and tarragon for meat eaters; and mushroom and Emmental; or aubergine with hummus, watercress and cucumber on the veg end of the spectrum). There will also be a solid choice of Crêpe Sucrés: from the very decadent (macerated strawberries, vanilla Chantilly and croissant ice cream) to the very simple (butter). The menu will also include frites, salads, foie gras and caviar.

There will be three ciders on tap to start (Salt Spring ‘Wild Dry’, Dominion ‘Magic Hour’, and Scenic Road ‘Razz’), there will also be 12 thoughtfully selected bottles to explore. Cider will be served in locally designed ceramic bowls similar to those used traditionally in Brittany. In addition to cider, there will also be a champagne menu and a handful of cider-centric and French inspired cocktails.

The Team: Owner, Maxime Bettili; Executive Chef, Lucas Harrison; GM Sophie Maurin; Bar Manager Yanal Marji.

Branding: Glasfurd & Walker

Architect: Waissbluth Architecture

Contractor: Pacific Solutions

Ça Marche will open with 25 seats. An additional 25 seats in a covered (and heated) sidewalk patio is to follow.

Opening day is Saturday, November 6th. Hours will be 11am-10pm weekdays, 10am-10pm Weekends. CLOSED Tuesdays.