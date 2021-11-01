Opening Soon / Downtown

Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.

Portrait

Highly anticipated French crêperie and cider bar, Ça Marche, will open doors this week.

I recently stuck my head in to check out progress made on the 900 sq ft space at 1471 Continental Street. Despite the flurry of last minute polishing, dusting, stocking and sweeping typical of a restaurant leaning into their last days and hours before launch, the room looked ready.

Standing inside the entry, with the clinking of cider bottles finding their way to the shelves of the Cidrothèque to my left and a waft of caramelized onion floating in from the kitchen to my right, it didn’t take much to imagine what the room might feel like when it comes alive with people, conversation, and warmth, later this week.

“The vision behind Ça Marche belongs to Maxime Bettili, who has long wanted to share with Vancouverites the sweet and savoury buckwheat crêpes of his native Brittany on France’s northwest coast (aka Crêpe Bretonne). Diners will recognize Max as the hard-working co-owner and floor fixture at Kitsilano’s excellent Au Comptoir, one of Vancouver’s best and most reliable casual restaurants. Ça Marche will be his first solo project.”

With sleek and minimalist design, a rich colour palette of rust, teal, and warm wood, playful wallpaper, and understated gold detailing, this is a modern but casual space. An ideal room to hang out, have a few drinks and share something ‘unapologetically and deliciously French’ in.

To eat, expect sweet and savoury crêpes. On the savoury side of the crêpe menu, diners can choose from 8 offerings (think classic Parisian ham and Comté; or pastrami, celeriac purée, confit potato, blue cheese cream, and tarragon for meat eaters; and mushroom and Emmental; or aubergine with hummus, watercress and cucumber on the veg end of the spectrum). There will also be a solid choice of Crêpe Sucrés: from the very decadent (macerated strawberries, vanilla Chantilly and croissant ice cream) to the very simple (butter). The menu will also include frites, salads, foie gras and caviar.

There will be three ciders on tap to start (Salt Spring ‘Wild Dry’, Dominion ‘Magic Hour’, and Scenic Road ‘Razz’), there will also be 12 thoughtfully selected bottles to explore. Cider will be served in locally designed ceramic bowls similar to those used traditionally in Brittany. In addition to cider, there will also be a champagne menu and a handful of cider-centric and French inspired cocktails.

The Team: Owner, Maxime Bettili; Executive Chef, Lucas Harrison; GM Sophie Maurin; Bar Manager Yanal Marji.
Branding: Glasfurd & Walker
Architect: Waissbluth Architecture
Contractor: Pacific Solutions

Ça Marche will open with 25 seats. An additional 25 seats in a covered (and heated) sidewalk patio is to follow.

Opening day is Saturday, November 6th. Hours will be 11am-10pm weekdays, 10am-10pm Weekends. CLOSED Tuesdays.

  • Ça Marche Owner, Maxime Bettili
    Ça Marche Owner, Maxime Bettili
  • Teal, wood and rust room at Ça Marche
    Teal, wood and rust room at Ça Marche
  • Signage For Crêperie and Cider Bar, Ça Marche
    Signage For Crêperie and Cider Bar, Ça Marche
  • Restroom Detail at Ça Marche
    Restroom Detail at Ça Marche
  • Owner, Maxime Bettili,| Ça Marche French Crêperie and Cider Bar, Ça Marche
    Owner, Maxime Bettili,| Ça Marche French Crêperie and Cider Bar, Ça Marche
  • Ça Marche, Vancouver House.
    Ça Marche, Vancouver House.
  • French Crêperie and Cider Bar, Ça Marche
    French Crêperie and Cider Bar, Ça Marche
  • Colourful Bottles on Display at Ça Marche Crêperie and Cider Bar
    Colourful Bottles on Display at Ça Marche Crêperie and Cider Bar
  • Lighting | Ça Marche
    Lighting | Ça Marche
  • Chef, Lucas Harrison | Ça MarcheÇa Marche
    Chef, Lucas Harrison | Ça MarcheÇa Marche
  • Crêperie | Ça Marche
    Crêperie | Ça Marche
  • Exterior View | Ça Marche
    Exterior View | Ça Marche
  • Wallpaper | Ça Marche
    Wallpaper | Ça Marche
  • Owner, Maxime Bettili; Executive Chef, Lucas Harrison | Ça Marche
    Owner, Maxime Bettili; Executive Chef, Lucas Harrison | Ça Marche
  • Kitchen Reflection | Ça Marche
    Kitchen Reflection | Ça Marche
  • Dominion Cider at Ça Marche
    Dominion Cider at Ça Marche
Ça Marche
Neighbourhood: False Creek
1471 Continental St. (Opening soon)
Crêperie and Cider Bar ‘Ça Marche’ To Open Doors This Weekend.
The Best Local Ciders to Sip All Summer Long

There are 0 comments

Downtown

Vancouverites / Downtown

From Playing Hooky to Perfect Pearls: Ten Questions with Noon Jewellery

A brief but in-depth interview with Sophia Armstrong, the woman behind the locally made, quirky yet elegant jewellery brand.

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Popular

You Should Know / East Vancouver

The Explanation Behind The Odd Granite Obelisks Of Mount Pleasant

Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Andrew Morrison 1973-2021

You Should Know

You Should Know About Vancouver’s Long, Explosive Relationship With Halloween

Christine Hagemoen dials back the local clock to understand how and why our city associates Halloween with fireworks.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Opening Soon

See more from Opening Soon
Opening Soon / Yaletown

New Vegetarian Restaurant ‘Nightshade’ Coming Soon to Yaletown

Helmed by Chef Chanthy Yen, this new vegetarian restaurant is anticipated to open its doors on Mainland St. in early December.

Opening Soon / Mt. Pleasant

Inside Mount Pleasant’s Imminent Kin Kao Song

Take a look inside Kin Kao Song, the new project from Kin Kao Commercial Drive owners Terence Feng and chef Tang Phoonchai.

Opening Soon / Strathcona

Strathcona’s Iconic Vernon Drive Grocery to Become ‘Rise Up Marketplace’

Food industry veterans Rags Rajesh Narine and Roger Collins have taken over the old store to create something new and soulful.

Opening Soon / East Vancouver

Inside East Van’s Imminent ‘Collective Goods’

The crew behind Say Mercy! and The Mackenzie Room are set to unveil their next project at 3532 Commercial Street.