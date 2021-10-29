Back to: Caffè La Tana & Osteria Savio Volpe Announce New Key FOH ‘Famiglia’ Members
Caffè La Tana & Osteria Savio Volpe Announce New Key FOH 'Famiglia' Members

East Vancouver

Caffè La Tana & Osteria Savio Volpe Announce New Key FOH 'Famiglia' Members

Vancouver, BC | The Savio famiglia is growing! With the opening of the wine bar at La Tana and the busy holiday season ahead, we have promoted and brought on, respectively, two very special “people” people to our front of house teams: Amar Gill, new night GM of Caffè La Tana and Isaac Olivier, General Manager of Osteria Savio Volpe.

A third-generation restaurant professional, Amar joined us as Assistant GM of Pepino’s Spaghetti House in spring of 2020. Having trained locally at the Pacific Culinary Institute and through the WSET levels, with extensive industry experience in both Canada and Dubai, Amar considers himself a long term student of restaurant service, thirsty for knowledge and adventure. Amar looks forward to charming guests of our newest nightly venture with his curated list of amari, rare and special imported artisanal beer and wine, and his list of classic cocktails, created with an Italian twist.

For Isaac, after spending the past seven years honing his craft in the Vancouver hotel restaurant scene, accepting the role of GM at Savio Volpe “feels a lot like coming home.”

“Since the first time I dined at Savio years ago, I felt that they had really nailed the three things that make a great restaurant: the tirelessly authentic food, the warm, unpretentious room, and an engaged, passionate team. To me, Savio Volpe is a clear and unique vision and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to make my mark on this team, and I look forward to learning and growing alongside them.”

Likely both familiar faces to food-loving Vancouverites, Amar and Isaac bring over twenty years of combined experience and expertise – as co-ownerPaul Grunbergputs it, “we’re thrilled to announce these appointments and to warmly welcome Isaac and Amar, in all their superlative hospitality glory!”

The wine bar at La Tana, next door to sister-spot Pepino’s Spaghetti House, is now open on a first come first served basis, every day from 10am-late with an aperitivo hour from 3-5pm. Savio Volpe is open every day from 5pm; reservations are recommended.

Caffè La Tana
Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr.
Osteria Savio Volpe
Fraserhood
615 Kingsway
