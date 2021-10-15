Aburi Restaurants Canada to Open First Aburi Market in West Vancouver This Winter

The Goods from Aburi Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | After the successful launch of Aburi To-Go, Aburi Restaurants Canada is looking forward to expanding its elevated grocery concept with Aburi Market, a premium Japanese Washoku, opening this winter. Located in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, Aburi Market aims to take customers on a Japanese journey through specialty food counters, seafood, tableware, and exclusive imported goods from Japan.

“Aburi Market is going to be a new kind of grocery experience,” explains Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “Where people can visit, browse, and learn how to enjoy unique Japanese delicacies they may not already be familiar with. We want our customers (consumers?) to feel comfortable when shopping at our market and also comfortable trying new things. I am introducing even more offerings from my home country to Canada.”

The 4,000-plus square foot space will feature a variety of food counters, including fresh sushi, made-to-order bowls, a sliced-to-order wagyu station, and an exclusive patisserie. There will be a section for grab-n-go items and frozen meals, similar to Yaletown’s Aburi To-Go.

The team is importing a variety of new and unique Japanese-made goods to Canadians, utilizing video technology and online communication to show shoppers how to use, enjoy, and incorporate these products into their everyday lives.

There will be a Japanese cultural hub area highlighting a wide range of tableware, from everyday bowls and cutlery to premium, artisan Arita-yaki Japanese porcelain plateware. Aburi Market has also commissioned renowned Kyoto-based artist and visionary Hideki Kimura to create a line of home products.

“There has definitely been a shift in consumer wants and needs in the past year and a half, and we at Aburi Restaurants Canada have continued to innovate and create new ways for guests to discover and enjoy our brands,” adds Dean Harrison, spokesperson for Aburi Restaurants Canada. “After debuting Aburi To-Go this spring, we forged full steam ahead with our Aburi Market project. As always, we aim to add a modern and sophisticated touch to everything we do while keeping our offerings accessible, interesting, and delicious.”

More information to come.

About Aburi Market |Aburi Market is a new elevated lifestyle grocery concept by Aburi Restaurants Canada, trailblazers in modern Japanese cuisine. A premier destination for shoppers looking to enjoy fresh, authentic, Japanese meal and snack options – all available in one convenient location.

Shoppers can finish-at-home meal kits, ready-to-eat bento and bowls, savoury Souzai Shojin appetizers, house-made delectable Japanese desserts and pastries, exclusive cooking sauces, imported snacks, and Japanese lifestyle products, from tableware to apparel. Look for Aburi Market’s team of product specialists to provide the highest level of sincere, warm service to enhance the Aburi shopping experience.