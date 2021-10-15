Community News / West Vancouver

Aburi Restaurants Canada to Open First Aburi Market in West Vancouver This Winter

Portrait

The Goods from Aburi Restaurants

Vancouver, BC | After the successful launch of Aburi To-Go, Aburi Restaurants Canada is looking forward to expanding its elevated grocery concept with Aburi Market, a premium Japanese Washoku, opening this winter. Located in West Vancouver’s Ambleside neighbourhood, Aburi Market aims to take customers on a Japanese journey through specialty food counters, seafood, tableware, and exclusive imported goods from Japan.

“Aburi Market is going to be a new kind of grocery experience,” explains Seigo Nakamura, Founder and CEO of Aburi Restaurants Canada. “Where people can visit, browse, and learn how to enjoy unique Japanese delicacies they may not already be familiar with. We want our customers (consumers?) to feel comfortable when shopping at our market and also comfortable trying new things. I am introducing even more offerings from my home country to Canada.”
The 4,000-plus square foot space will feature a variety of food counters, including fresh sushi, made-to-order bowls, a sliced-to-order wagyu station, and an exclusive patisserie. There will be a section for grab-n-go items and frozen meals, similar to Yaletown’s Aburi To-Go.

The team is importing a variety of new and unique Japanese-made goods to Canadians, utilizing video technology and online communication to show shoppers how to use, enjoy, and incorporate these products into their everyday lives.
There will be a Japanese cultural hub area highlighting a wide range of tableware, from everyday bowls and cutlery to premium, artisan Arita-yaki Japanese porcelain plateware. Aburi Market has also commissioned renowned Kyoto-based artist and visionary Hideki Kimura to create a line of home products.

“There has definitely been a shift in consumer wants and needs in the past year and a half, and we at Aburi Restaurants Canada have continued to innovate and create new ways for guests to discover and enjoy our brands,” adds Dean Harrison, spokesperson for Aburi Restaurants Canada. “After debuting Aburi To-Go this spring, we forged full steam ahead with our Aburi Market project. As always, we aim to add a modern and sophisticated touch to everything we do while keeping our offerings accessible, interesting, and delicious.”

More information to come.

About Aburi Market |Aburi Market is a new elevated lifestyle grocery concept by Aburi Restaurants Canada, trailblazers in modern Japanese cuisine. A premier destination for shoppers looking to enjoy fresh, authentic, Japanese meal and snack options – all available in one convenient location.

Shoppers can finish-at-home meal kits, ready-to-eat bento and bowls, savoury Souzai Shojin appetizers, house-made delectable Japanese desserts and pastries, exclusive cooking sauces, imported snacks, and Japanese lifestyle products, from tableware to apparel. Look for Aburi Market’s team of product specialists to provide the highest level of sincere, warm service to enhance the Aburi shopping experience.

Aburi Market
Neighbourhood: West Vancouver
1350 Marine Dr. | WEBSITE
Aburi Restaurants Canada to Open First Aburi Market in West Vancouver This Winter

There are 0 comments

West Vancouver

View From Your Window / West Vancouver

The View From Your Window #252

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Restaurant Graveyard / West Vancouver

This North Shore Restaurant Won Big Awards (But Lasted Only Five Years)

Named one of Canada’s Top Ten Best New Restaurants of 2008 by enRoute magazine, Fraiche was a breath of fresh, mountain air.

Lexicon / West Vancouver

The Persistent Nickname of West Vancouver's Doomed Architectural Landmark

"The Pink Palace looks like Mussolini and Barbie had a baby made of cake and concrete."

Heads Up / West Vancouver

Upcoming ‘Hives For Humanity’ Garden Party Will Be the Bees Knees

Meet bees and beekeepers while enjoying honey from their joint labours at this special, one-day-only fundraising event.

Opening Soon / West Vancouver

New Location of Ancora Now Open

The always interesting Peruvian-Japanese restaurant on False Creek has expanded to a waterfront address in West Vancouver.

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If / West Vancouver

Vancouver Would Be Cooler If Its Mountains Had More Deciduous Trees…

A pair of thrill-seeking skiers turn Autumn in the Cantal forest of Southern France into their downhill playground.

Popular

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

11 Places
Picking Grapes / Strathcona

Picking Grapes with Chase MacLeod

The Sommelier and Operations Manager at Strathcona wine bar, VV Tapas Lounge, fills us in on his BC wine story...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Vancouverites

Catching Up with Local Artist, Thinker and Mover, Golnaz Kiany

A short yet insightful and inspiring interview with the Iranian-born, Vancouver-based painter and world citizen.

25 Places
Scout 25

Vancouver’s Best Restaurants, Mapped

A fresh panel of local industry pros created this list of essential restaurants for Fall/Winter, 2019.

Previous
The Eclectic Yet Definitive Records of Justin Cheung
Next
The Uva and Ancora Crews Craft Creepy Cocktails this Halloween

Community News

See more from Community News
3 Places
Community News / Downtown

The Uva and Ancora Crews Craft Creepy Cocktails this Halloween

Community News / Gastown

Pre-Order Your Revolver Coffee Advent Calendar Now

4 Places
Community News

Indulge in Flavourful Fall Salads from Field & Social

Community News / Kitsilano

Check Out the New Autumn-Inspired Menu at Marché Mon Pitou