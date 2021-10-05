Community News / Downtown

Wine Vikings Wine Club Gives a ‘Supplier Shout Out’ to Matthew Morgenstern

Portrait

Scout works with a lot of local restaurants to get the word out about the cool and delicious things they’re doing, but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients. To get what they need, culinary creatives depend on personal networks of passionate artisans, farmers and producers who often work hard without ever seeing the glory they deserve. Since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back, we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

In this edition, Wine Vikings profiles their latest local collaborator and “Wine Viking”, about his Winter 2021 wine pick…

Name of the person recommending the wine and where they work: Matthew Morgenstern at Giovane Bacaro.

Name of wine: Côtes-du-Rhône Jean Loron.

If this wine were a movie star, who would it be? Samuel L Jackson… Smooth, intense, and consistent. Although not overly complex, they always deliver a great performance.

What snack would this wine go well with? Snack? Probably some beef jerky; but if you are looking for something a little more sophisticated, I would suggest a platter of your favourite charcuterie.

ABOUT THE WINE VIKINGS | Launched January 2021, Wine Vikings is a subscription-based wine club focused on upping your wine game. Quarterly, subscribers will be introduced to six exclusive wines that have been discovered, sipped, and vetted by some pretty badass chefs, restaurateurs, and wine directors who know what’s up in the world of wine. Our Wine Vikings. Even better? Each delivery will be accompanied by a video that will guide you through your tasting experience in a fun, relatable, and unpretentious way to help you understand what you’re sippin’ on and why it matters. Find out more.

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Popular

43 Places
Community News

Mapping Out Thanksgiving 2021, Around Vancouver

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

17 Places
Heads Up

Ten Films We Absolutely Need to See at This Year’s VIFF

VIFF is celebrating it's 40th birthday this year by inviting film-lovers back into theatres, as well as online via VIFF Connect.

22 Places
Further Afield Trips / The Okanagan

Tripping Further Afield in Naramata with Ned Bell and Kate Colley

The proprietors of the historic Naramata Inn turn us on to the area's best spots for getting a truly local eating, drinking and adventuring experience...

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Victoria

The Courtney Room Celebrates Local with Island Eats Dinner, Oct. 24

Community News / East Vancouver

Coho Coffee Announces New Makers Market Series

Community News / Commercial Drive

Fall for Pumpkin Pie and Other Autumn Bakery Classics from ‘The Bench’

Community News / Kitsilano

Celebrate Fall Flavours With Beaucoup Bakery’s New October Features