Coho Coffee Announces New Makers Market Series

The Goods from Coho Collective & Coffee

Vancouver, BC | A new, specialty artisan market is coming to East Vancouver, giving the community another destination to shop small and local this holiday season. The Coho Makers Market is a series of three Saturday pop-up markets located at Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street), running on October 23, November 27, and December 11, 2021. Shoppers will have the chance to meet local entrepreneurs, including artists, food vendors, and food trucks.

“Our Street Food Series was very well received this summer, and we are excited to continue promoting local businesses of all kinds with the launch of our inaugural Coho Makers Market at Coho Coffee,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Our dream has always been to utilize our space to highlight the creativity in community. These small pop-up events are a great way for people of all ages to discover and meet some of our city’s most talented local artists and food entrepreneurs.”

The first Coho Makers Market is scheduled for Saturday, October 23, 2021 and currently features a variety of local makers, food businesses, and food trucks. Confirmed local artists, who are all women-led, include:

Seluna Creative

Creative sewing kits to create your own slow-fashion wardrobe Paige Dress

Handpicked dried flowers bouquets; $5 of each bouquet goes towards Hives for Humanity Feminine Statement

Handmade headbands and scrunchies Enso Herbals

Organic herbal blends crafted to add beauty to your daily rituals to be smoked, sipped, soaked or smouldered Liv Homewares

Decorative soy candles and modern home decor L’Atelier Wildbirds

Handmade gold filled jewelry, inspired by vintage designs and natural elements

Food vendors and food trucks will be named in the coming weeks, with Camion Ca Phe already on-board.

The Coho Makers Market will be open during Coho Coffee hours, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on October 23, November 27, and December 11, 2021. Those interested in applying to join the market can visit coho.coffee.