Community News / Downtown

Botanist Announces Special 3-Course Thanksgiving Brunch Menu

Portrait

The Goods from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Give thanks at Botanist this holiday with a three-course Thanksgiving brunch. The experience begins with a glass of sparkling wine, followed by a hand-crafted cocktail (spirit-free options available) from Head Bartender Jeff Savage, meant to sip while diving into autumn-themed dishes created by Chef Hector Laguna. Choose from a variety of starters such as homemade burrata salad with salt roasted beets or hand-cut beef tartare with smoked egg yolk, followed by a selection of mains like the slow roasted turkey with roasted fall vegetables and traditional gravy or a carving of prime rib with pomme purée and horseradish cream. To finish things off, Executive Pastry Chef Kate Siegel has developed a number of sweet ending options, such as a warm brioche pudding with poached cranberries and thyme caramel or the bittersweet chocolate praline fondant with a crispy hazelnut crust.

This exclusive Thanksgiving brunch menu is priced at $78.00 CAD per person and is available October 9 through 11 with seatings available from 11:00am to 2:00pm daily. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant at 604-695-5500.

Botanist
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1038 Canada Place | 604-695-5500 | WEBSITE
Botanist Announces Special 3-Course Thanksgiving Brunch Menu
Botanist ‘Travel With Your Palate’ Dinner Returns With Star Chefs on April 13

There are 0 comments

Downtown

10 Places
The Dishes / Downtown

Chef Damon Campbell Does ‘The Dishes’

The Executive Chef at the Fairmont Pacific Rim leads us around Vancouver on his dream day of eating and drinking.

Heads Up / Downtown

Cinephiles Rejoice! In-Theatre Screenings Return to Newly Renovated VIFF Centre

August's calendar of in-theatre films is loaded with new and diverse flicks to enjoy in the Centre's cozy, air-conditioned theatres.

View From Your Window / Downtown

The View From Your Window #259

We love posting photos like this that reveal the views through the windows of our readers. We hope you'll consider sharing yours!

Comfort Food / Downtown

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Gently Spiced Spaghetti Vongole at Nightingale

This simple, classic Italian comfort dish sees a tiny but impactful upgrade in its recipe at Chef David Hawksworth's Nightingale.

Opening Soon / Downtown

A Sneak Peek Inside ‘Giovane Bacaro’

The new day and night caffe and restaurant from Kitchen Table Restaurants officially opens Thursday, June 10th.

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Beautiful but Haunted Vancouver Restaurant That Never Lived Up to Its Potential

Century was a 'Modern Latin Cowboy' themed restaurant located in the old Lola’s/Ballantyne’s address at 432 Richards Street.

Popular

Commercial Drive

Caffè La Tana Finally Becomes The Wine Bar It Was Always Meant To Be

Caffè La Tana expands hours, and menu to operate evenings as the wine bar it was always meant to be.

8 Places
The Dishes

Eleanor Chow-Waterfall Does ‘The Dishes’

Eleanor Chow-Waterfall, pastry chef and owner of Cadeaux Bakery, leads us around Vancouver on her dream day of eating and drinking...

Diner / Chinatown

‘Laowai’ Hideaway Now Open in Chinatown

Tucked away behind what is intended to look like a dumpling shop's refrigerated storage door is this new speakeasy-ish operation.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

2 Places
Heads Up / Chinatown

Inaugural ‘Fire Dragon Festival’ Happening in Chinatown This Weekend

Join in the community healing process and help set a positive precedent by joining in on the Chinatown festivities from Sept 24-26.

Previous
Which Ocean Wise “Restorative Species” Seafood to Seek Out This October
Next
Take Advantage of ‘Whistler Craft Beer Month’ this October

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / East Vancouver

Livlite Makes it Easier to Cut Down on Single Use Plastic Packaging

Community News / Downtown

Cibo and Uva Combine Forces for a Traditional Thanksgiving Long Weekend Dinner

Community News

Get Your Best Brew Percolating with Lineage Ceramics’ New Coffee Collection

Community News

Spend Thanksgiving Long Weekend with Ancora Ambleside and False Creek