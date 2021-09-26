Botanist Announces Special 3-Course Thanksgiving Brunch Menu

The Goods from Botanist

Vancouver, BC | Give thanks at Botanist this holiday with a three-course Thanksgiving brunch. The experience begins with a glass of sparkling wine, followed by a hand-crafted cocktail (spirit-free options available) from Head Bartender Jeff Savage, meant to sip while diving into autumn-themed dishes created by Chef Hector Laguna. Choose from a variety of starters such as homemade burrata salad with salt roasted beets or hand-cut beef tartare with smoked egg yolk, followed by a selection of mains like the slow roasted turkey with roasted fall vegetables and traditional gravy or a carving of prime rib with pomme purée and horseradish cream. To finish things off, Executive Pastry Chef Kate Siegel has developed a number of sweet ending options, such as a warm brioche pudding with poached cranberries and thyme caramel or the bittersweet chocolate praline fondant with a crispy hazelnut crust.

This exclusive Thanksgiving brunch menu is priced at $78.00 CAD per person and is available October 9 through 11 with seatings available from 11:00am to 2:00pm daily. Reservations are required and can be made online or by calling the restaurant at 604-695-5500.