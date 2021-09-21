Community News / Fraserhood

Bells & Whistles’ ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up’ Kicks Off Sept. 21

Vancouver, BC | On Tuesday, September 21st, Bells and Whistles will usher in 13 days of celebrations and transform into a Bavarian-inspired beer hall to host ‘Wünderbar: An Oktobeerfest Pop-Up’ until Sunday, October 3rd.

Gooseneck Hospitality partners James Iranzad, Josh Pape, and Nick Miller and the Bells & Whistles team invite guests to hoist a stein and mark the annual beer-centric celebration with Oktoberfest-themed attire, décor, food and drink specials.

In keeping with the theme, Executive Chef Lewis McIntosh has added a number of specials to the menu, including warm pretzels with tangy honey mustard, currywurst (seared Two Rivers Meats bratwurst, crispy fries, curry ketchup), an Oktoberfest platter (crispy pork schnitzel, Two Rivers bratwurst, rosemary bacon, braised housemade sauerkraut, German potato salad, mustard and pickles), pulled pork sandwich (smoked pork shank, celeriac remoulade, apple sauce, slaw, hickory sticks), eggplant schnitzel (fried eggplant, braised sauerkraut, caper & mustard aioli), pork schnitzel (fried pork cutlet, braised sauerkraut, rosemary bacon, caper & mustard aioli), and streusel sundae (original soft serve, streusel topping, caramel apple compote).

At the bar, Bells and Whistles will delight fans of classic German-styled beers by featuring local and import brews alike. PROST!

“Oktoberfest is the perfect occasion to tap into some delicious & unique beer styles, and have fun with a variety of homespun German-inspired food specials,” says Iranzad. “This is the exact type of celebration that captures our original vision for Bells and Whistles, including our extremely busy new location down on Dunbar!”

