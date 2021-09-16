Plan For An Effortless Thanksgiving With Railtown Catering’s ‘Turkey-to-Go’

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering’s much-loved Turkey To-Go packages return this Thanksgiving, providing an elevated celebratory feast without any of the hassle. Back for the ninth year in a row, the heat-and-serve packages will be available for pickup and delivery October 9-11.

“We, like many others, are very grateful to gather with loved ones in a more normal fashion this year. A lot of people weren’t fortunate enough to celebrate the holidays last Thanksgiving; we’re really excited to be a part of those small family gatherings once again”, shares Chef and Co-Owner Dan Olson.

These chef-curated packages will satisfy all the holiday cravings, simply set the table and forget the rest. Featuring a fragrant and tender to the bone Sage-Roasted Turkey complete with all the fixings, including Dried Apricot Chestnut and Brioche Bread Stuffing, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and an array of other traditional sides prepared to perfection. To finish, a house made pumpkin pie complete with piped Chantilly cream.

Menu

Sage-Roasted Turkey

Traditional Giblet Gravy

Wild Flower Honey & Ginger Infused Cranberry Sauce

Mesclun Greens, Candied Walnuts, Citrus, Sherry vinaigrette

Dried Apricot Chestnut & Brioche Bread Stuffing

Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes

Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

Buttered Carrots

Brussels Sprouts with Toasted Almonds

House Made Dinner Rolls & Focaccia Bread, Sweet Butter

Classic Pumpkin Pie, Chantilly Cream

Packages will be available in two sizes; the full package which includes a whole turkey feeds 8-10 for $379, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. As many will be celebrating smaller gatherings this year the team is offering a half package that feeds up to 5 for $279. For those with a particular favourite dish, there’s plenty of opportunities to add on additional sides. This year customers may also shop and order a selection of BC wines and craft beer to complete their meal.

Early Bird Offer

Reserve a package before September 29 and receive a $40 Railtown Cafe gift card. Both small and large package orders are applicable to receive the early bird incentive.

All orders must be placed by Tuesday, October 5, at 10:00am. Packages will be available for pickup from the 397 Railtown Street location between 10:00am – 5:00pm. Delivery is offered throughout the Lower Mainland for additional charge. Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available between 3:00pm – 5:00pm, October 10-11, available for an additional $50 per package.

As with previous holiday packages, partial proceeds from packages sold will go directly to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that supports vulnerable community members in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

Orders may be placed online here or by calling 604-568-8811.