Popina Canteen to Celebrate 3 Years on Granville Island With Special Summer Features

Vancouver, BC | It’ll be a sizzling summer at Popina Canteen as the four culinary musketeers of flavour celebrate their third anniversary on Granville Island with a slate of signature weekend features. Angus An, Robert Belcham, Hamid Salimian, and Joël Watanabe will step up to the plate on weekends through July and August and create unique dishes inspired by favourite food memories from their childhood summers. Each chef takes a turn for one-on-one mentorship with the Popina kitchen team, teaching them new techniques and exposing them to a new palette of international flavours.

Drawing from the rich bounty of fresh local summer ingredients, chef Robert Belcham was first out of the gate with his Fried Shrimp Roll accented with gribiche, shredded lettuce, fresh herbs, pickles, and capers. Chef Angus An tagged in to create his Oyster Po’Boy with two lightly battered oysters, burger sauce, slaw, tomatoes, pickles, radish, cilantro, and spicy aioli. This weekend, chef Joël Watanabe is on deck with his Chicken Katsu Sandwich, featuring shredded cabbage, katsu sauce, pickles, and spicy herbed Kewpie mayonnaise.

Popina’s Signature Weekend Features will run Thursday to Sunday during July and August. Check out Popina’s Instagram feed for the most up-to-date details and be first in line when the specials drop.

ABOUT POPINA CANTEEN | Opened in the Summer of 2018, Popina Canteen is the collaboration of four of Vancouver’s top chef-owners: Angus An, Robert Belcham, Hamid Salimian, and Joël Watanabe. It’s fast food made better, with high-quality ingredients plucked directly from Granville Island’s market stalls and fishing nets, transformed into crave-worthy burgers, sandwiches, salads, cocktails and more. Popina Canteen anchors the northwest corner of the Island, boasting a dockside patio and bar with a spectacular view of scenic False Creek.

Find Popina Canteen on the Ferry Dock, northwest of Granville Island’s produce market. Visit popinacanteen.com for more information and menus, and follow @popinavancouver on Instagram for more sweet details.

Popina Canteen
Neighbourhood: False Creek
Ferry Dock, 1691 Johnston St., Granville Island | 604-428-7518 | WEBSITE
