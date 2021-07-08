Railtown Cafe’s Tailgate BBQ Event Returns July 27, 28, 29

The GOODS from Railtown Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering ready to fire up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for a Tailgate BBQ Series that returns after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The series will be held on July 27, 28 and 29 with two time slots available per day, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm and 3:00 pm – 5:30 pm. The highly anticipated food event will take place at a lot provided by Rendition Developments located at 460 Railway Street, just a half-block away from Railtown Cafe’s flagship location.

“After a long haul of no events, we’re thrilled to invite people to gather safely in the Railtown neighborhood we love so much. It’s an exciting time as things open up, and we can’t wait to see all the familiar faces of our fellow barbecue-lovers,” shares Olson. The menu expresses a passionate pursuit of perfecting all things barbecue. “We use apple wood in our smokers, it has a slightly sweet fragrance and flavor that enhances the proteins, and the chickens are beer-brined to get a tender to the bone product,” Olson explains.

Ticket holders will enjoy generous plates of mouthwatering slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and brats, and melt-in-your-mouth Jalapeño Corn Bread, as well as a choice of two Southern-style sides. The Tailgate Plate is available for $30.00. Attendees also have the option of a Vegetarian Plate ($30.00) with Vegan Bratwursts, and a Railtown Cheeseburger or Beyond Meat Burger with House Made Chips ($22.00). All tickets include a beverage.

Tailgate BBQ Menu

35-Hour Texas-Style Beef Brisket

Applewood-Smoked Pork Shoulder

Beer-Brined Maple Hill Farms Chicken

D’Original Sausage Haus Brats

Corn on the Cob

Jalapeño Corn Bread

Choice of two sides:

Carolina Coleslaw

Creamy Potato Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

Farmers’ Market Field Greens

Additional summer drinks will be available to Tailgaters, including an array of local craft beers, BC wines, the Lynchburg Lemonade ($7.00 single, $9.00 double) and Railtown Ruby Sangria ($7.00). For dessert, guests can complete the Southern experience with a slice of Peach Honey Lavender Cobbler ($7.00).

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.