CRAFT BEER ATLAS // The North Shore Brewery That Puts Out Mexican-Inspired Beers

Portrait

Images via www.cerveceria-astilleros.com.

Scout's alphabetical Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver

Located in the new Shipyards Brewery District of North Vancouver, La Cerveceria Astilleros has been putting out Mexican-inspired brews since September, 2020, a few months before the launch of their East Esplanade-facing taproom.

The new spot provides North Van with an airy and charming Mexican oasis that features blue-and-white tiled accents on everything from tap handles to walls (even their new street side patio). This is in addition to a full food menu including things likes tacos, tostadas, chips & guac and warm churros. Born in Guadalajara, Head Brewer Carlo Baroccio is the mastermind behind the brewery’s line-up of unique and sessionable beers, often incorporating tropical flavours like hibiscus, lime, mango and oranges, along with doses of Mexican beer culture and history.

Favourite beer to date: ‘Salted Lime Lager’ (4.6% ABV), featuring generous flavours of lime and just the right amount of Spanish salt to mentally transport you to the beach.

La Cerveceria Astilleros
Neighbourhood: North Vancouver
226 Esplanade E
