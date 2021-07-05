AnnaLena Introduces New Tasting Menu, New Chef de Cuisine

The Goods from AnnaLena

Vancouver, BC | We are very excited to welcome you back into our dining room. The world has changed immensely over the last year, and so have we. We are excited to share with you that we are now focusing on Tasing Menu only for all reservations.

We look forward to sharing with you the things that we are most excited about the next time you are here for dinner.

WELCOME BACK | AnnaLena is a tasting menu focused restaurant located steps from Kitsilano Beach and a short walk from Downtown Vancouver, British Columbia.

Awarded as one of EnRoute’s Top 10 New Restaurants in its opening year and consistently named as one of Canada’s Top 100 Restaurants, AnnaLena continues to grow and evolve. in June 2020 the restaurant decided to focus exclusively on offering a multi course tasting menu focusing on seasonal local farms and suppliers alongside a minimal intervention wine list and innovative cocktails.

We are currently offering a combination of dining room, bar and patio seating. Bookings become available 3 weeks in advance and are available through RESY. If you are unable to find a reservation on your preferred date, we recommend adding yourself to the notify list on RESY. Downloading the RESY App to your phone will ensure the fastest way to get a push notification as soon as any tables open up.

WE ARE CURRENTLY CLOSED MONDAY & TUESDAY

BOOKINGS ARE NOW OPEN JULY 7 – 25

Introducing Adam Jordan as our Chef de Cuisine // Adam grew up in Dublin & Ontario before moving to Vancouver in 2018. His first experience cooking, was at a canteen in high school where he started as a dish washer. He really enjoyed the pressure of working in a kitchen as well as making guests happy with the food that he made. He saw how much passion and drive it took to succeed, and decided to dive in to the industry head first.

Adam worked under Chef Finbarr Higgins at the 5-star hotel, The K Club in Dublin, The Greenhouse with Chef Mickael Viljanen, and Chapter One, another Michelin star restaurant with Chef Ross Lewis. Each endeavour helped Adam to learn the most about technique, fresh produce and operating at a high standard.

Adam thrives working closely with Chef Mike Robbins as they creates the weekly changing Tasting Menu at AnnaLena. He enjoys being able to change the script as new items become available throughout the season from local farmers and suppliers.

Congratulations Adam!