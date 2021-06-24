Community News / Kitsilano

The Ellis Launches New Menu Just in Time to Celebrate Summer and BC’s Restart Plan

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver, B.C. | As The Ellis excitedly welcomes people back inside their casual dining room, their passionate team launches a not-to-miss menu with summer fresh comfort food and seasonal cocktail list. Patrons will be able to enjoy these latest offerings in their cozy gastropub and on two newly revamped patios.

Executive Chef and part Owner, Ashwani Dabas, wows diners with one of a kind dishes like his Bone-In Beef Rib Burger and House Smoked Half Chicken. His style is a play on casual fine dining, elevating traditional pub fare using organic meats and locally sourced ingredients. Dabas says he takes inspiration from B.C.’s Pacific Northwest backdrop and his multicultural kitchen crew.

Bone-In Beef Rib Burger
6oz Beef Patty made with house ground chuck from @tworiversmeats and topped with Fontina Cheese and a 6-8oz braised Beef Rib. The bone slides out before you bite!

House Smoked Half Chicken
Organic, free range chicken served with handmade potato gnocchi, green beans and watercress.

The Ellis is open 7 days a week starting with Happy Hour from 3-5PM and also offers a delicious weekend Brunch.

View menus here.

About The Ellis | Located between Kits Beach and West 4th, The Ellis is the neighbourhood’s casual gastropub with a wide selection of local craft beer taps & handcrafted cocktails. Whether stopping in for brunch, dinner, or happy hour, their menus are designed to satiate with comfort. They make everything in-house with locally-sourced ingredients, and wouldn’t want to do it any other way.

Ellis, The
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2204 York Ave. | 604-428-2456 | WEBSITE
