Coho Collective Announces Second Street Food Series, Featuring Kula and Elbo Patties

The GOODS from Coho

Vancouver, BC | Experience an Afro-Vegan cookout from June 25 to 26, 2021 as Coho Collective launches its second Street Food Series, a collaboration between commissary members Kula and Elbo Patties. Located just outside Coho Coffee (1370 East Georgia Street), enjoy summer vibes with BBQ-style eats such as Soul Bowls, plant-based Jamaican patties, and mini donuts.

The community will have the chance to meet Kula’s Asha Wheeldon, Elbo Patties’ Chris Boreland, and the team from Coho.

The Coho x Kula x Elbo Patties menu features:

Soul Bowl – Mac & Cheeze and Ribz with Eat The Dishes (edible bowl)
Elbo Patties in coco bread
Chick’un Sliders with Flour Girl Baking Bun
Mandazi Mini Donuts with drizzle of icing
House of Funk Beers
Fresh lemonade

“We created our Street Food Series to introduce the community to the talented, independent businesses and food concepts that work out of our commissaries,” says Jennifer Chan, CMO at Coho Collective. “Asha makes some of the best, nourishing plant-based foods in the city. Chris makes my most favourite Jamaican patties. I can’t wait for people to give their cookout creations a try!”

The cookout runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sell out) on Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26, 2021. Guests can enjoy the delicious dishes on Coho Coffee’s patio or take it to the nearby park for a picnic.

For more information, please visit Coho Coffee’s Instagram account, @cohocoffee.

ABOUT COHO COLLECTIVE | Founded in 2017, Coho Collective aims to build lasting communities in the food and beverage industry through shared kitchen space. It currently has three commissaries in Greater Vancouver: North Vancouver (375 Lynn Avenue), Powell (1507 Powell Street), and Strathcona (1370 East Georgia Street). Coho Collective recently launched Coho Market, an online store delivering goods from many small business members. Its Strathcona location features the first Coho Coffee and event space.

