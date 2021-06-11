Community News / Downtown

Miantiao Restaurant to Officially Launch on June 17

Portrait

The Goods from Miantiao

Vancouver, BC | Award-winning, BC-based Kitchen Table Restaurants will introduce locals and visitors alike to a culinary exploration unlike any other when it officially opens the doors of Miantiao inside the Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver on Thursday, June 17 at 7 p.m.

Offering a unique marriage of Italian and Chinese culinary philosophies, techniques and cultural traditions, Miantiao — derived from the Mandarin word for ‘noodle’, a staple of both cuisines — will be open for daily breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.

Under the direction of General Manager Hao-Yang Wang (Farmer’s Apprentice, Grapes & Soda, West), Miantiao’s back-of-house team is led by Kitchen Table Culinary Director Alex Tung, Executive Chef Tret Jordan (Loden Hotel, Wentworth Hospitality) and Chef de Cuisine Justin Lee (Superflux, Crowbar), all of whom will collaborate on a menu that will transport guests on a stimulating journey for the senses and the culinary ties that bind both countries.

Miantiao’s artful menu will showcase a range of creative culinary innovations, with the intention behind each dish a playfully provocative approach that extends far beyond boundaries. Highlights from the dinner menu include Burrata (Burrata Pugliese, XO sauce, scallion pancakes, deRobertis olive oil); Tajarin (butter, quantum beef seasoning); Merluzzo Nero (sablefish, cured pork, olive, borlotti bean); and a unique, four-course Aged Whole Duck experience that serves four to six guests.

At the bar, Gianluigi Bosco (Lombardi, Shangri-La Vancouver) has designed an intriguing list of signature cocktails and zero-proof libations that includes the Bamboolvardier (bourbon, herbal bamboo liquor, white bitters, fortified wine) Kun-Mi-To (campari, sweet vermouth, carbonated white tea, bitters); 5 Spice Daiquiri (rum, 5 spice falernum, lime juice); and Sambuco Frizzante (dry vermouth, gin, elderflower soda), among others.

Wine Director David Steele (South by Southwest Wine Imports, Shangri-La Vancouver) has curated a program that runs the gamut from bold and lesser-known old-world varietals to celebrated styles hailing from vineyards right here in BC’s backyard, all of which were handpicked to pair with the inspired cuisine and add to the sense of discovery that is part of every dining experience.

The realization of Miantiao’s lively space comes as the result of a cross-collaboration between Kitchen Table, Westbank Corp., and Zara Sangha of Zara Interior Design. Its design and décor scheme tips its hat to the creative collision of cultures and showcases architectural and design artistry at every turn — gilded archways, communal banquettes, splashes of crimson, marble and gold and intimate dining enclaves all imbue the space with style to spare.

DINE AND DREAM SUITE STAY
In partnership with Shangri La Vancouver, the Dine and Dream Package offers a unique experience that includes luxury overnight accommodation in a suite inclusive of daily parking, an early check-in, late check-out, daily breakfast, and Miantiao’s fai tu! dinner experience for two along with an exclusive gift bag. Rates for the Dine and Dream Package start from $795.00 CAD per night, based on double occupancy, and reservations can be made online or by emailing reservations.slv@shangri-la.com.

MIANTIAO RESERVATIONS
Miantiao will be open seven days a week for breakfast (daily, 8 – 11 a.m.), lunch (Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.), aperitivo hour (daily, 2:30 – 5:00 p.m.), dinner (daily, 5 p.m. – late) and weekend brunch (11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.) with limited walk-ins also available from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by visiting the website at miantiaorestaurant.com.

For more information on Miantiao or to stay up to date on all the latest developments, go to miantiaorestaurant.com or follow @miantiaorestaurant on Instagram. For more information on Kitchen Table Restaurants, visit ktrestaurants.com.

ABOUT MIANTIAO | The latest member of the growing family of award-winning establishments under the Kitchen Table Restaurants collection, Miantiao is an exciting new culinary concept that marries Italian and Chinese ingredients and techniques. With a name derived from the Mandarin word for ‘noodle’ — a staple of both cuisines — Miantiao opens on Thursday, June 17 in the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver and will offer an expansive dining room, multiple private dining enclaves and a cocktail bar and lounge | miantiaorestaurant.com

Miantiao
Neighbourhood: Downtown
1115 Alberni St. (Opening soon) | WEBSITE
There are 0 comments

Tea and Two Slices

