Gastown’s Di Beppe Ristorante on Lookout for Cooks and Dishwasher

The Goods from Di Beppe

Vancouver, BC | Di Beppe Ristorante in Gastown, part of the Kitchen Table Group, is looking for cooks and a dishwasher to join their team. There are part-time and full-time positions available as well as the option to work days or nights.

The Evening Line Cook (F/T) role requires: One year’s experience in a similar role, with experience with hand-stretched pizza dough being a huge asset (as is experience with Italian cuisine), the ability to work quickly and efficiently while maintaining high food standards and an organized work area, a positive attitude to bring to our close-knit team and an understanding of first in-first out procedure.

The Caffe Cook (P/T to start, leading to F/T) role requires: Six month’s previous experience working in a similar role, with experience with basic pastries being a huge asset, the ability to work reliably as early as 6:00 am, and all of the requirements listed for the line cook role.

The Dishwasher (P/T) role requires: Experience operating a commercial dishwasher, the ability to work quickly, efficiently and independently while multi-tasking, and comfort with working shifts that end at midnight or later while completing closing duties as necessary.

What We Offer: Competitive hourly rates based on experience and position applied for, staff discounts at all of our sister restaurants (as part of Kitchen Table this includes Ask for Luigi, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Farina A Legna, Giovane), extended benefits if full-time after 6 months, a supportive work environment and growth potential.

Please email resumes as well as which position you are applying for to tyler@dibeppe.com.