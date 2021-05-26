You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

Portrait

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

This unique brioche donut treat from Mello bakery and cafe on East Pender St. is covered with flakes of slightly crunchy cereal and a dusting of powdered sugar. Its scaly, rather rough-looking exterior is thankfully gentle on the teeth and gums, giving way to a decadent centre full of a fluffy cereal milk cream — something entirely new to my palate, like an extra light crème pâtissière suspended with cereal dust. It was a pleasure from first bite to last, not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal. Unfortunately, the donut menu at this Chinatown shop changes daily, so it’s not a guaranteed get. It’s definitely something well worth keeping an eye out for, so keep vigilant watch.

Mello
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
223 East Pender St. | WEBSITE
You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown
You Need to Try the Nutella-Stuffed Doughnuts at Chinatown’s New ‘Mello’

There is 1 comment

  1. I have to agree. This cereal milk donut may be the best donut in the city

Chinatown

Opening Soon / Chinatown

New Dumpling Shop ‘BLND TGER’ to Launch in Chinatown this Summer

Three first timers are creating something that will amount to more than it outwardly seems in the old Mamie Taylor's space.

TBT / Chinatown

Exactly Five Years Ago, One of Vancouver’s Best Restaurants Softly Opened in Chinatown

These photos were taken the night of the Japanese-Italian inspired restaurant's first friends and family service in late April, 2016.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

‘Nancy Go Yaya’ Opening Soon in Chinatown

The Singaporean restaurant and wine bar arrives this summer from the team behind Bao Bei and Kissa Tanto.

Cool Things We Want / Chinatown

COOL THINGS WE WANT // A Piña Colada Slushie To-Go From Chinatown’s Bao Bei

Hurriedly take yours east a few blocks to MacLean Park and allow yourself to be temporarily transported to the Caribbean.

Opening Soon / Chinatown

Inside Chinatown’s New ‘Irish Heather Shebeen’

Sean Heather will launch his combined Irish Heather and Shebeen Whisky Bar concept at E. Georgia St. next month.

You Need To Try This / Chinatown

You Need to Try the Katsu Sandos and Curry-Dusted Curly Fries at ‘Pizza Coming Soon’

Good katsu sandwiches are humble doses of comforting deliciousness that are worth seeking out, and they do 'em right in Chinatown.

Popular

Diner / Yaletown

Yaletown Scores Japanese Grocery ‘Aburi To-Go’

Previously Minami restaurant's private dining room, the corner store-sized space has been transformed into a welcoming grocery.

Restaurant Porn / China

This Modern Coffee Shop Has Most of Its Inside Outside and We’re Fine With That

This Shanghai hideaway appears to challenge the accepted function of the neighbourhood coffee shop as a relaxed hangout.

Name That Restaurant

Can You Correctly Identify This Vancouver Restaurant?

Do you think you know Vancouver's restaurant scene well enough to identify this spot? Give us your best guesses in the comments...

Comfort Food / Kitsilano

COMFORT FOOD GUIDE // The Best Biscuit Sandwich in Vancouver Is Kind of Absurd

It's too much to ask of a biscuit to contain such a load and maintain any structural integrity, so embrace the mess.

Restaurant Graveyard / South Granville

This Long Gone Vancouver Wine Bar Would Be Packed if It Was Still Around Today

Located at 1459 West Broadway from 2003 to 2012, the award-winning Cru was an inspiration for our Restaurant Graveyard.

Previous
Check Out These Plastic-Free Restaurant Options from Livlite Zero Waste Grocery Delivery
Next
Gastown’s ‘Di Beppe’ Now Seeking Cooks

You Need To Try This

See more from You Need To Try This
You Need To Try This / Kitsilano

You Need to Try This Perfectly Composed ‘Cobb Salad’ at Kitsilano’s Bel Café

The classic is a harmonious thing of grilled chicken, lettuce, chewy bacon, tomato, boiled egg, corn, blue cheese and avocado.

You Need To Try This / Commercial Drive

You Need to Try This Delicious Handheld at East Van’s New ‘Vennie’s Sub Shop’

The meatloaf in this Livia potato bunned beauty is classically glazed and smeared with a sauce reminiscent of Triple-O's.

You Need To Try This / Gastown

You Need to Try the Next Level Takeaway Dinners from Gastown’s L’Abattoir

If this pandemic has taught me anything it's that takeout doesn't have to be lukewarm ugliness devoured in the shadows.

You Need To Try This / South Granville

You Need to Try This Shaved Fennel and Apple Salad at Farmer’s Apprentice

This picnic-worthy sharable sees fennel, radish, cabbage, and ambrosia apple all dressed in a gentle pumpkin seed vinaigrette.