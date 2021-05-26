You Need to Try This Cereal Milk Cream-Filled Donut in Chinatown

You Need To Try This is a running archive of all the awesome drinks and delicious dishes we’ve come across over the course of our professional and private lives.

This unique brioche donut treat from Mello bakery and cafe on East Pender St. is covered with flakes of slightly crunchy cereal and a dusting of powdered sugar. Its scaly, rather rough-looking exterior is thankfully gentle on the teeth and gums, giving way to a decadent centre full of a fluffy cereal milk cream — something entirely new to my palate, like an extra light crème pâtissière suspended with cereal dust. It was a pleasure from first bite to last, not as jarringly sweet as I half expected, and not at all reminiscent of a morning bowl of cereal. Unfortunately, the donut menu at this Chinatown shop changes daily, so it’s not a guaranteed get. It’s definitely something well worth keeping an eye out for, so keep vigilant watch.