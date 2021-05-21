Caffè La Tana on Hunt for Experienced Server

Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Vancouver, BC | Caffè La Tana is looking for an experienced server to join our team in a part time capacity, with the potential for full time. The ideal candidate has at least 2 years of serving experience working in a fast-paced environment, who can hustle and adapt to any task needed. Daytime hours to start with the opportunity for nights shifts.

Being a small independently run restaurant, we pride ourselves in having a collaborative, team-driven environment and we are looking for someone who will share these values. Candidates must have an innate sense of hospitality and be ready to work hard and maintain a positive, enthusiastic attitude.

Wine knowledge, barista and/or retail experience a bonus but not required.

To apply, please send a short cover letter and resume to rachel@caffelatana.ca.

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE
Caffè La Tana Seeks Experienced Pasta Makers

