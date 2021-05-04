Opportunity Knocks / Commercial Drive

Havana Restaurant Is on the Lookout for Line Cooks

Portrait

The Goods from Havana

Vancouver, BC | Havana Restaurant on Commercial Drive is looking for Line Cooks!

With over 20 years of history as a staple on The Drive, Havana Restaurant, inspired by the colours and culture of Old Havana, Cuba, is looking for a dynamic leader to take on and drive this unique business. With its diverse offering of Latin inspired food and drink across Brunch, Lunch and Dinner, Havana also boasts one of the best (year round) patios in the city.

YOU: Are an experienced prep/line cook (experience is an asset but not a requirement) with a positive attitude and demeanour – the first rule of our kitchen is no a$$holes! You are passionate about food and delivering unique experiences to each and every guest. You have an ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment as part of a team, but able to work independently as well. You are an all star multi-tasker!

US: Our group began in 2011 as Vancouver Urban Winery which evolved into Belgard Kitchen and Postmark Brewing (now Settlement Brewing) in 2014. We added Havana to our portfolio in 2017 and are always on the lookout for our next restaurant opportunity. We pride ourselves on fostering friendships and creating memorable experiences both for our guests and our people.

What We’re Offering:
– COVID-19 related health and safety training for protocols we have put in place.
– A mixture of morning and evening shifts available – we’re flexible if you are!
– We believe in giving our people the opportunity to live their lives and do cool shit! We never schedule more than 8 hours a day or 40 hours per week unless you want it.
– Free meal on every shift worked.
– Opportunities to advance in the kitchen.
– Tips paid out weekly. Usually works out to about $3.50 – $5.00 per hour extra (in cash).

Compensation:
$16-17/hr + $3.5-5/hr in tips

Do you fit the bill? Send us your resume and a brief introduction: info@havanavancouver.com.

All positions at Havana Vancouver are open to any and every member of the community. Folks of all racial backgrounds and gender identities (LGBTQIA+) are encouraged to apply.

Havana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
1212 Commercial Dr. | 604-253-9119 | WEBSITE
