Community News / Coquitlam

Legends Haul Can Deliver All Your Easter Essentials Right to Your Door

Portrait

The Goods from Legends Haul

Vancouver, BC | Easter Dinner, delivered. Easter is right around the corner, and Metro Vancouver’s one-of-a-kind home grocery delivery service Legends Haul is providing all of your Easter essentials right to your front door.

Legends Haul has fresh JD farms specialty turkeys, holiday hams, vegetables, sides, desserts, brunch essentials, and 19+ beverages all in one place.

Bonus, you can also get all of your hunt essentials via the Legends Haul team as well! They have all-natural egg dying kits, sidewalk chalk, finger paint, and more! They also have the obvious essentials, aka chocolate + the entire Beta5 Intergalactic Easter collection.

The Easter bunny is real, so make sure you browse and pre-order here.

To learn more about Legends Haul and to order, please visit www.legendshaul.com.

About Legends Haul | Legends Haul specializes in delivering consciously sourced food ingredients to individuals, restaurants and retailers. The Legends team believes in contributing to a world where supporting your local farmer, producer, and restaurant is a way of life. Where supporting diversity, equality, and environmental sustainability isn’t something they just talk about, but something they do.

Legends Haul
130 Glacier St. #1, Coquitlam | 604-472-1500 | WEBSITE
Legends Haul Can Deliver All Your Easter Essentials Right to Your Door
Legends Haul to Celebrates Women’s Month With Curated Boxes, Maker Spotlights and More

There are 0 comments

Coquitlam

Craft Beer Atlas of Vancouver / Coquitlam

CRAFT BEER ATLAS // Port Coquitlam’s Northpaw Brew Co. Wants to Make You C.R.E.A.M.

The neighbourhood brewery has been rolling out delicious beers, including its signature C.R.E.A.M. ale, since 2018.

Popular

Smoke Breaks

A Thorough Explanation For Why Most Human Beings Are Right-Handed

"No other placental mammal that we know of prefers one side of the body so consistently, not even our closest primate relatives."

Restaurant Graveyard / Downtown

The Most Cursed Location in Vancouver Spat This Fine Restaurant Out In Only a Year

Previous to Ensemble, the space ate Piccolo Mondo, Saveur and Corner Suite Bistro De Luxe. After Ensemble, it swallowed others.

Intelligence Briefs

On the Future of Food Delivery and the Uncertain Fate of Indoor Dining

In her latest read of the food and drink headlines, Talia finds bad cola collaborations and culinary libraries in the works.

TBT / Gastown

Seven Years Ago Today, Awaiting the Launch of Gastown’s Short-Lived Blacktail Florist

I remember this walkabout very well, mostly because of how convinced I was of the likely success of the place. Alas, no.

Community News / West Side

Heritage Asian Eatery Introduces New Dim Sum Package and Family Feast for Easter Weekend

Previous
Take Positively Delicious Action With Tina Lau’s ‘Dumplings for Asian Hope’ Workshop
Next
Cafe Inspired by Sun Setting on Faraway Monolith

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Kitsilano

John Bishop: ‘If I Ever Close, It Will Be on My Terms, Not Because of Covid’

Community News / Downtown

Nightingale Readies for Long Weekend With Take-Home Meal Kits and Easter Brunch To-Go

Community News / Downtown

Gotham Takes New Restrictions in Stride, Announces Spring Family Dinner for Four

Community News / Railtown Japantown

St. Lawrence to Continue French Regional Dinner Series With Enhanced Takeout Program