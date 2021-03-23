Track and Food

TRACK & FOOD PODCAST // Talking Trade With Conner Joseph and Brandon Frederick

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this episode we were thrilled to bring on two good friends in Conner Joseph (The Diamond) and Brandon Frederick (33 Acres Brewing). Together they shared candid stories about their work lives as bartender and chef during the pandemic, how they coped early last year when things shut down, and how they’ve adapted along the way. This episode is fun and frank — a great listen overall.

