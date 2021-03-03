Kick Off International Women’s Week by Signing Up For the ‘Choose to Challenge’ Series

Next week is International Women’s Week. One way to honour the occasion is to spend a day (this Sunday, March 7th) with some of Vancouver’s most enterprising and knowledgable women professionals and participating in ‘Choose to Challenge‘.

The series of virtual sessions is being organized by local bartenders Amber Bruce (Keefer Bar & Yard) and Sabrine Dhaliwal (Chickadee Room), and features a line-up of women experts in everything from the kitchen to the gym.

The event kicks off with a kickass home workout and nutrition session with Jaime Ward-Yassin (Hero Athletics) and Jana Finkbiner (Seconds Out Boxing and Fitness), followed by a lunch hour full of brain-food served up by author and finance-whiz Karen Law. Then, things really get cooking during an afternoon Afro-centric and plant-based cooking class with Kula Kitchen founder Asha Wheeldon. The day winds down with a cocktails, of course, with a class led by Kelly Ann Woods, creator of Boozewitch Shrubs, along with hosts Bruce and Dhaliwal.

Each of the virtual hour-long (give or take 15 minutes) classes are open to the public, and are available to stream on a by-donation system, at a suggested cost of $20 per session. Proceeds from the series are in support of the DTES Women’s Center. Whether you want some extra motivation to get active via a women-led fitness hour, or you just want to tune in for cocktail hour, you definitely don’t want to miss out on this awesome one-day-only opportunity to glean first-hand knowledge from seven amazing Vancouver women.

Get more details and sign up here.