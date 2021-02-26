Inn at Laurel Point Seeks Food & Beverage Manager

Victoria, BC | Are you interested in joining the leading culinary hotel in Victoria? We offer a fun work atmosphere that promotes creativity & career development, and boasts a team of energetic, passionate food & beverage and culinary professionals. If this sounds like you, we’d love to meet you!

Job title: Food & Beverage Manager

Job Status: Full-time, Permanent

Summary:

The Food & Beverage Manager is responsible for assisting the Director of Food & Beverage and other Food & Beverage leaders to maintain the operations of Banquets, In Room Dining and Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio. Creating an innovative and warm dining environment as part of the Food & Beverage team, the Food & Beverage Manager acts in a leadership role, focusing on the supervision and administration of the Food & Beverage department.

Responsibilities:

-The Food & Beverage Manager is responsible for the daily operations of Banquets, In Room Dining & Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio and for the supervision of the colleagues within these departments

-Forecast business levels and schedule colleagues accordingly to ensure guests’ expectations are exceeded while budgeted profit margins are achieved

-Ensure all expenses (labour and operations) are controlled to achieve maximum profitability

-Actively participate in inventory controls to ensure team members have the required equipment and products while the hotel’s expenses are kept inline

-Responsible for the appearance, orderliness, cleanliness and proper set up of Banquets, In Room Dining and Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio

-Develop colleagues via facilitation of hotel and departmental training programs on service standards, selling techniques, and food and beverage education to consistently raise the bar for service standards and sales objectives within Banquets, In Room Dining and Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio

-Develop colleagues through effective and timely performance management and performance appraisals

-Reading and understanding of Banquet Event Orders

-Complete accurate billing after each Banquet function and complete and distribute post-event reports

-Ensure that appropriate communication between shifts and other departments takes place regarding any changes and conduct daily shift briefings

-Constantly seek ways to build customer/guest loyalty and improve guest recognition programs

-Ensure colleagues follow all hotel policies and procedures and the collective agreement

-Ensure the POS is properly maintained and utilized to full potential

-Maintain a safe working environment, and ensure departmental awareness of health and safety standards

-Effectively liaise with the Culinary and Sales & Events teams

-Other duties, projects, and initiatives as assigned by the Director of Food & Beverage

Qualifications:

-Supervisory experience in Food & Beverage and/or Banquets required

-Minimum 3 years serving experience within an upscale casual or fine dining Food & Beverage establishment or equivalent experience in a high end Banquet program required

Proven ability to lead, train and motivate colleagues required

Excellent written and verbal communication skills required

Sound product knowledge of food, wine and spirits with a proven ability to sell required

Sound working knowledge of MS Office: Word, Excel, and Outlook required

-Sound working knowledge of Point of Sale (POS) required

-Valid Food Safe and Serving It Right certification required

-Sound working knowledge of OPERA (or other property management system) and Open Table an asset

-Post-secondary education in Hospitality & Tourism Management or related field an asset

-Experience in an unionized environment an asset

-Sommelier diploma an asset

-Inventory management experience (maintaining, counting, tracking & ordering) an asset

-Thrives under a high pressure and fast paced environment

-Understands the importance of creating a fun and rewarding work environment

-Must be available to work weekdays, weekends and statutory holidays, including early mornings and late nights

-Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Director of Food & Beverage

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible as applications are reviewed daily.

Apply Now! Please email your cover letter and resume to Ann Reeves, Human Resources Manager at careers@laurelpoint.com. For more information, contact Ann directly at 250-414-6726.

What’s in it for you?

-Competitive Salary

-Comprehensive benefits package: Extended healthcare & life insurance, critical illness insurance, employer-sponsored RRSP contribution plan

-A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

-Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

-Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

-Aura Waterfront Restaurant + Patio staff discount – 50%

-Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one night stay including breakfast for 2

-Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

-Candidate referral bonus – $300

-Industry discounts

-Leader of the month recognition program

-Workshops

-Skill and advancement training programs

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!

Only those with legal authorization to work in Canada will be considered.