Caffe La Tana Seeks Server & Barista

Vancouver, BC | Caffe La Tana is looking for a cafe server / barista associate to start part-time, with the potential for full time. We’re looking for a dynamic individual to join our growing team; someone who is passionate about Italian food and creating amazing customer experiences. The cafe is an Italian specialty grocer that also serves food and coffee.

The ideal candidate has experience in:

– Restaurants and/or cafe’s
– Retail and/or grocery stores
– thrive in a fast-paced environment and have serving / barista experience

Preferable but not mandatory:

– Serving it Right
– Barista experience
– Shopify knowledge
– Knowledge of Italian products and wine
– Driving licence and own car
– Italian speaking

Please send a resume to kaitlin [at] saviovolpe.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Caffè La Tana
Neighbourhood: Commercial Drive
635 Commercial Dr. | 604-306-0408 | WEBSITE
